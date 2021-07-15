Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Boat capsizes in Bengal; 9 fishermen dead, 1 missing

Police said that the capsized trawler was spotted and towed to the coast by at least five to six other trawlers during search and rescue operation
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

Nine persons were killed when a trawler carrying 10 fishermen capsized in the Bay of Bengal off the West Bengal coast early on Wednesday morning. Police recovered nine bodies from the trawler, and one person is still missing.

“We have recovered nine bodies. One person is still missing. Search operation is going on with the help of Coast Guard,” said Anil Kumar Roy, SDPO of Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas.

The trawler capsized early on Wednesday around 25-30 km off the Bakkhali-Frazerganj coast.

Police said that the capsized trawler was spotted and towed to the coast by at least five to six other trawlers during search and rescue operation. All he nine bodies were recovered from inside the trawler.

“It is yet to be ascertained how the trawler capsized. Investigation is going on,” said Roy.

