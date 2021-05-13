Home / India News / Bodies found in Buxar not from state, says Bihar; toll reaches 76
india news

Bodies found in Buxar not from state, says Bihar; toll reaches 76

Bihar water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said the state had no tradition of consigning bodies in rivers and said a probe revealed the corpses were four to five days old.
By Prashant Ranjan, Buxar/ Ara
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 01:51 AM IST
Police personnel looking buried in the ground dead bodies were found Mahadev Ghat on the banks of river Ganga in Chausa village, in Buxar,(PTI)

Bihar said on Friday that bodies seen floating in the Ganga in Buxar district were not from the state as five more corpses were fished out of the river in the same spot, taking the toll to 76.

Bihar water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said the state had no tradition of consigning bodies in rivers and said a probe revealed the corpses were four to five days old. “The way dozens of corpses were found near Bihar’s borders is inhuman and an insult of Ganga…the bodies have come from far away,” he said, asking the central government to investigate the incident.

His comments came a day after the Union government said it had taken serious note of the issue and the National Mission for Clean Ganga wrote to all states, asking them to prohibit dumping of bodies in the river.

In Buxar, Chausa block development officer Ashok Kumar said big fishing nets were used at Mahadeva ghat Chausa village, where bodies were first spotted three days ago. He said the bodies seemed to have come from direction of UP. The Buxar administration has put big fishing nets near Chausa to prevent the bodies being washed further downstream.

“A team of doctors have also been called for autopsy of the bodies. Only after postmortem, the last rites of dead bodies are being done,” said Buxar sadar sub-divisional officer KK Upadhyay.

Bihar said on Friday that bodies seen floating in the Ganga in Buxar district were not from the state as five more corpses were fished out of the river in the same spot, taking the toll to 76.

Bihar water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said the state had no tradition of consigning bodies in rivers and said a probe revealed the corpses were four to five days old. “The way dozens of corpses were found near Bihar’s borders is inhuman and an insult of Ganga…the bodies have come from far away,” he said, asking the central government to investigate the incident.

His comments came a day after the Union government said it had taken serious note of the issue and the National Mission for Clean Ganga wrote to all states, asking them to prohibit dumping of bodies in the river.

In Buxar, Chausa block development officer Ashok Kumar said big fishing nets were used at Mahadeva ghat Chausa village, where bodies were first spotted three days ago. He said the bodies seemed to have come from direction of UP. The Buxar administration has put big fishing nets near Chausa to prevent the bodies being washed further downstream.

“A team of doctors have also been called for autopsy of the bodies. Only after postmortem, the last rites of dead bodies are being done,” said Buxar sadar sub-divisional officer KK Upadhyay.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: Elephant’s cricket skills impress former England skipper Michael Vaughan

Man finds ‘human baby-sized’ frog in Solomon Islands

Sanchez the alligator enjoys ride by gazing out of window. Watch

Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP