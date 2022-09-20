Home / India News / Bodies of 2 teens found hanging from tree in UP

Bodies of 2 teens found hanging from tree in UP

india news
Updated on Sep 20, 2022 12:12 AM IST

The bodies of an 18-year-old youth and a 15-year-old girl were found hanging from a tree at Rampur village in Sant Kabir Nagar in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police officials said.

The incident comes days after two minor sisters belonging to Scheduled Caste community were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri district. Police said the girls were murdered after being raped. 
The incident comes days after two minor sisters belonging to Scheduled Caste community were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri district. Police said the girls were murdered after being raped. 
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The bodies of an 18-year-old youth and a 15-year-old girl were found hanging from a tree at Rampur village in Sant Kabir Nagar in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police officials said.

The family members of the deceased suspect that the duo were murdered, they added.

Villages alleged that the duo were in a relationship, according to police officials. Their cell phones were also recovered from the spot.

The bodies have been sent for a post- mortem examination and the results are awaited, Sant Kabir Nagar SP Sonam Kumar said. A probe into the matter  is underway, the SP added.

The incident comes days after two minor sisters belonging to Scheduled Caste community were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri district. Police said the girls were murdered after being raped. 

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out