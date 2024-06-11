Bodies of four including a 2-year-old killed in a terror attack in Jammu's Reasi brought to Jaipur via train

The bodies of four victims, including the two-year-old, killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi were brought to Jaipur by train on Tuesday. Eight members of a family hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur were also injured in the attack.(PTI)

The bodies of the deceased, namely Pooja Saini, a resident of Murlipura in Jaipur, her two-year-old son Livansh (Kuttu), Rajendra Saini and Mamta Saini, both residents of Chaumun in Jaipur, and one of the injured Pawan Saini were brought to Jaipur.

Pawan Saini is Pooja Saini's husband and Rajendra and Mamta Siani are Pooja's uncle and aunt.

Eight members of a family hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur were also injured in the attack. All eight injured are undergoing treatment at Narayan Hospital in Katra.

Speaking to ANI, the brother of Dinesh Gupta, one of the injured persons, said, "SDM contacted us and informed us about my brother being admitted to the ICU. He went on June 4 and was about to return on June 10. I talked to my brother. He is fine. A total of our 8 family members are admitted to the Narayana Hospital in Katra district."

Meanwhile, the search operation is still underway in the forest area in and around the incident site. Vehicle checking is also underway.

According to officials, the J-K Police Special Operation Group, Indian Army and CRPF are present at the site.

At least nine people were killed and 42 others were injured in the attack on a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori shrine that took place on Sunday evening, June 9, in Reasi district. The bus plunged into a gorge following the attack.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have said that the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba is believed to be behind the attack. JK police have formed 11 teams to investigate the attack.

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) assessed the situation in Reasi on Monday and the NIA's forensic team is working on collecting evidence.