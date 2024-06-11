Reasi terror attack: 2-year-old boy among family of four killed in J&K

Nine people had lost their lives in the Reasi terror attack that took place on Sunday. Out of these, four members of a family including a two-year-old boy were killed after the bus fell into a gorge following gunfire by terrorists. Two cousins from Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur are among the nine dead.



The 53-seater bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following the barrage of gunfire and fell into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area.



Jaipur-based cloth merchant Rajendra Saini (42), his wife Mamta (40), their relative Pooja Saini (30) and her two-year-old son Levansh alias Titu were among the dead.



ALSO READ: ‘Saw driver’s head falling on steering wheel' Survivors recount Reasi horror



Om Prakash Saini, the father of 30-year-old Pooja, told The Indian Express that the children of Rajendra and Mamata have not been informed about their parents' demise. The damaged interior of the bus carrying pilgrims that was ambushed by terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir,(PTI)

Rajendra Saini and his wife Mamta were residents of Chomu town in Jaipur district. Pooja was the resident of Ajmera ki Dhani in the Harmada area on Chomu road.



ALSO READ: ‘We feared terrorists would come down, kill us on spot’: Reasi attack's survivor

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

The entire family including Pooja's husband Pavan had left for Jaipur for Vaishno Devi on June 7. Her father told the website that he was informed by a relative at 9:15 pm on Sunday that the bus they were traveling in was attacked by terrorists. Pawan was injured and has now been discharged.



ALSO READ: Reasi survivors played dead as terrorists kept firing after bus fell into gorge



The bodies of four people arrived in Jaipur by train on Tuesday, police told PTI. According to the police, the bodies arrived in Pink City on the Pooja Express and were taken to Harmada and Chomu by the deceased's family members and relatives.



The two deceased from Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur were identified as Ruby and her maternal cousin Anurag Verma, the PTI report stated.



According to an IE report, Ruby was pursuing her graduation and also worked as a teacher in a private school. She and her cousin Anurag were part of a 13-member group from Balrampur that had gone to offer prayers at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. Her mother Vimla Devi and elder sister Maina Verma, who were accompanying them were injured in the terrorist attack.

District Magistrate of Balrampur Arvind Singh said 12 devotees from the district had gone on a pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu.