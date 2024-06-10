Two from U.P. among 9 killed in J-K bus terror attack

Two children from Uttar Pradesh were among the nine people who lost their lives in the deadly terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Sunday evening, officials said on Monday. The bus was going from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine when the terrorists opened fire on the 53-seater bus, causing it to fall into a deep gorge near Teryath village in Poni area. (Agency)

Besides, 25 others from the state were among the 41 who were injured when terrorists ambushed the bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The bus was going from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine when the terrorists opened fire on the 53-seater bus, causing it to fall into a deep gorge near Teryath village in Poni area.

Condemning the attack, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in a post on X wrote, “The cowardly attack on pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir is extremely sad. My heartfelt condolences to the departed souls. My sympathies are with the grieving families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed souls a place at his holy feet and provide speedy recovery to all the injured.”

The deceased from the state were identified as Ruby, 15, and Anurag Verma, 10, from Kandhbhari village of Balrampur district, said Balrampur district magistrate Arvind Singh. Among those injured in the attack included 12 pilgrims from Balrampur, seven from Gonda, four from Gorakhpur and two from Varanasi districts.

“We are in touch with the pilgrims and the administration is providing all possible help to them. We are sending a team to Jammu to take care of the injured and bring them back safely,” the Balrampur DM said.

“On June 4, a group of devotees from Gonda and Balrampur left for Vaishno Devi. Devotees had darshan of Lord Ram in Ayodhya Dham on the same day. On June 5, they took a train from Ayodhya for Jammu,” Singh said.

“After having darshan of Vaishno Devi, they went by bus to visit Shivkhodi on June 9. While returning, a terror attack took place near Teryath village at 6.15 pm on Sunday,” he added.