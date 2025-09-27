Search
Sat, Sept 27, 2025
Bodoland People’s Front returns to power with majority in Assam’s BTC, ousts UPPL-BJP alliance

ByUtpal Parashar
Published on: Sept 27, 2025 11:17 am IST

BPF bagged 28 seats, while UPPL and BJP won 7 and 5 seats respectively. The Congress failed to win any seats

Guwahati: The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) made a comeback after five years, emerging as the single largest party with an absolute majority in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election, ousting the ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Voting for the 40-member council was held on Monday, and counting of votes took place on Friday and continued until the early hours of Saturday. (Representative photo)

BPF bagged 28 seats, while UPPL and BJP won 7 and 5 seats respectively. The Congress failed to win any seats, according to figures released by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday.

Voting for the 40-member council was held on Monday, and counting of votes took place on Friday and continued until the early hours of Saturday.

“The counting of votes for all 40 constituencies of the BTC election commenced on Friday and was completed peacefully on Saturday under the supervision of the commission. The counting process was conducted smoothly and in accordance with the prescribed procedures,” a statement issued by the SEC said.

Prominent winners included BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary from the Debargaon seat, Rihon Daimari of BPF from Bhairabkunda, UPPL chief and present chief executive member (CEM) of BTC Pramod Boro from Goibari, and BJP’s Rekha Rani Das Boro from Baganpara.

The assembly elections in the state are due in March-April next year. Of the total 126 seats in the Assam assembly, 15 are from the five districts that fall under BTC.

