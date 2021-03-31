Bolster airport checks, consider spot fine: DGCA

Aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday told airport operators to increase surveillance at airports and levy spot fines against those not following Covid-19 protocols, a move aimed at slowing the raging second wave of the pandemic, even as the number of air travellers continues to increase.

This the first time the aviation regulator has recommended fining people for flouting Covid-19 protocols and it comes at a time when the industry as well as the administration expects a significant uptick in air travel. According to the summer schedule of flights operations approved for 2021 on Tuesday, an average of 18,843 departures per week has been approved -- a significant jump from the roughly 14,500 weekly average seen in December.

“During the surveillance of some airports, it has come to notice that compliance (of Covid-19 protocols) is not satisfactory. All airport operators, therefore, are requested to ensure that the instructions on Covid-19 protocol from the standpoint of wearing face mask properly, covering nose and mouth, as well as maintaining social distance norms within the airport premises are followed scrupulously,” DGCA said in an order to airport operators on Monday.

According to the DGCA, at least 15 passengers till date have been charged for violating Covid-19 norms in domestic and may be put on a “no-flying” list for a period of three months.

“The possibility of taking punitive action, such as levy of spot fines in accordance with law, shall also be explored with the local police authorities so as to serve a deterrent for violation of Covid-19 protocol,” DGCA added in the order, issued Tuesday.

The regulator’s latest order comes even as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country continues to rise sharply. the seven-day average of cases as on March 29 was 58,424, up from a low of 10,988 on February 11. It also comes as the number of air passengers continues to increase.

According to DGCA data, the number of passengers carried by domestic airlines in February 2021 was 15.5 million compared to 7.7 million in January. Though departures and kilometers flown are still under pre-pandemic levels, they have continuously been improving.

In December, the latest period for which such data is available, 64,002 departures took place -- translating to roughly 14,452 a week on average. Over the summer period, which DGCA considers as extending from the last Sunday of March to the last Sunday of October, the aviation regulator has cleared 18,843 per week.

The aviation regulator also reiterated on Tuesday its older order issued on March 13. in which it directed airport authorities and airlines to take strict action against those not complying with Covid-19 protocols at airports and inside planes. Those found flouting rules may be offloaded and handed over to security agencies, it added.

“The Airport Director/Terminal Manager, as applicable, must ensure that passengers are wearing masks properly and do maintain social distance at all times within the Airport premises. In case, any passenger is not following “COVID-19 Protocol”, they should be handed over to security agencies after proper warnings. If required, they may be dealt as per law.”

“Our fight against COVID continues.Advisory issued to all airports to ensure compliance of COVID19 Protocol. People must wear face masks (covering nose & mouth)& maintain social distance. We are moving in direction of punitive action by police against passengers who don’t comply,” civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri tweeted.

The March 13 order came days after the Delhi high court issued a set of guidelines that empowered airline crew to offload any passenger not wearing masks (or not wearing them properly) and put them on the no-fly list if they exhibited “stubborn reluctance”. The judge took note of the callous attitude of passengers at airports and passed directions to DGCA.

Soon after, DGCA also informed the Delhi High Court that action was being taken against passengers not wearing masks properly despite repeated warnings and that they would be de-boarded from planes before departure and treated as “unruly passengers”.

On March 16, four passengers on board Alliance Air flight 91 614 from Jammu to New Delhi were deboarded for not following COVID-19 protocols inside the flight, according to DGCA. The passengers were charged as “unruly/disruptive passengers” and handed over to security agencies at Delhi Airport.

Last week, union Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the government has no plans to curtail flight services further amid the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). However, plans to restore full-fledged flight schedules from April 1 have been postponed amid a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases. Flights are currently allowed to operate up to 80% of their pre-covid capacity.