Bomb threat on Delhi-bound flight, probe underway: Police

Bomb threat on Delhi-bound flight, probe underway: Police

india news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 08:08 AM IST

This comes days after the Indian Air Force (IAF) had to scramble Su-30MKI fighter jets to shadow an Iranian Mahan Air flight following inputs from Lahore’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) about a possible bomb threat, which turned out to be false.

Delhi Police said that a call about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Delhi was received last night(File Photo / Reuters)
ByHT News Desk

An investigation has been launched into a bomb threat against a Delhi-bound flight that landed in the national capital on early Friday morning, police said. All passengers and crew members on board the Moscow-Delhi flight were deboarded and the flight was being checked, reported news agency ANI quoting Delhi Police.

“A call about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Delhi was received last night. The flight landed in Delhi at around 3.20 am. All passengers and crew members were deboarded. Flight is being checked and investigation is underway,” Delhi Police said, as quoted by ANI.

(Further details awaited…)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

HT News Desk

Topics
delhi news bomb threat
