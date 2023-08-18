Bomb threat on Pune-bound Vistara flight prompts evacuation; inspection underway

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Aug 18, 2023 11:42 AM IST

Passengers on a Pune-bound Vistara flight were deboarded at the Delhi airport following a bomb.

A bomb threat was reported on a Pune-bound Vistara flight from Delhi, forcing the evacuation of passengers and a thorough inspection of the aircraft. The incident caused a temporary disruption at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The bomb threat was received earlier today via a call made to the GMR call centre. The call was received at 7.30am when boarding was underway, according to people familiar with the matter.

As a precautionary measure, passengers were swiftly deboarded from the aircraft and moved to a safe distance.

Passengers are calm and are being taken care of by the cabin crew with drinks and snacks, said a person familiar with the matter. The flight should take off immediately after a go-ahead from authorities, the person said, asking not to be named.

As of now, authorities have not confirmed the credibility of the bomb threat.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

HT News Desk

