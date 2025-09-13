Bomb threat to Delhi's Max Hospitals in Dwarka and Shalimar Bagh, search underway: Report

Two hospitals in Delhi received a bomb threat on Saturday, prompting swift responses from the Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Service. The exact timing of when the threats were made is not yet clear.(Representational/HT Photo)

Max hospital in southwest Delhi's Dwarka received a bomb threat on Saturday, following which, the fire department was informed at 16:47 pm, reported news agency ANI. Delhi police and fire department team were rushed to the spot.

Another bomb threat was made to Max hospital in Delhi's other location — Shalimar bagh. The police and fire department have reached there as well and a search operation is underway.

The exact timing of when the threats were made is not yet clear.

These fresh bomb threats come just hours after the Taj Palace hotel in the national capital also received a threat through email on Saturday. However, it was declared hoax after nothing was found, news agency ANI reported, citing Delhi Police.

In Kerala too, two temples — Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple and Attukal Bhagavathy temple — received bomb threats via email on Saturday, following which, the police and the bomb squad rushed to conduct security checks at both temples. The police said that the threat was non-specific in nature.

This fresh streak of bomb threats comes just a day after proceedings in high courts of Delhi and Bombay were stalled on Friday due to similar threats.

On Friday morning, panic gripped the Delhi high court after an email warned of multiple bombs on the premises, triggering a massive security operation and evacuation. The threat was, however, later declared a hoax, police said. The threat mail was sent at 8.39 am on Friday from an Outlook account and was addressed to the court staff. It claimed that three IEDs had been planted on the premises.

In Bombay high court, proceedings were stalled for two hours on Friday after an email, which was sent to the court’s official email address, threatened the iconic court building would be blown up. The court was vacated at around 1 pm. After police conducted searches and found nothing suspicious, the proceedings resumed at around 3 pm.