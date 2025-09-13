Bomb threat to Taj Palace hotel in Delhi, turns out to be hoax

A bomb threat was received by the Taj Palace hotel in Delhi through email on Saturday and was declared a hoax after nothing was found, news agency ANI reported, citing Delhi Police. Earlier, a similar bomb threat was sent to the Delhi high court after which it was declared a hoax.(Raj K Raj/HT)

The latest threat comes a day after a bomb threat was made to Delhi High Court on Friday. The Delhi high court received an email threat warning of a bomb in and around the court premises, which led to panic and disruption of the court proceedings.

Hours after the first bomb threat, authorities at the Bombay High Court also received an e-mail threatening to blow up the historic court building in south Mumbai. The Bomb threat triggered a massive security operation and evacuation at both the places, and was later declared a hoax.

The mail received by the Delhi HC was sent at 8.39 am from an Outlook account and claimed that three IEDs had been planted on the premises, demanding evacuation by 2 pm. The message, laden with political rhetoric, was escalated to Registrar General Arun Bhardwaj around 10.40 am.

After an hour of intensive search by the bomb squad, no trace of explosives was found, and the court was declared safe.

Earlier this month, a bomb threat email targeting the Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) prompted a swift security response, officials said. Police conducted thorough checks at both locations using sniffer dogs and technical teams, and nothing was found.

However, senior Delhi Police officials later clarified that the email was intended for journalists in Tamil Nadu and referred to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Secretariat, not the one in Delhi. The threat email was sent from an unidentified sender and claimed that the bombs were targeted at “top journalists” allegedly involved in child exploitation in Chennai orphanages. It also named Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders and eight journalists.