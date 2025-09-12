Hours after Delhi, Bombay High Court receives bomb threat

Proceedings at the Bombay High Court came to an abrupt halt on Friday afternoon after authorities received an e-mail threatening to blow up the historic court building in south Mumbai. Police investigating the Bombay High court premises after a bomb threat email.(Raju Shinde/HT)

According to officials, the e-mail was received around 1 pm on the official account of the court. Acting swiftly, the administration decided to vacate the premises around 12.45 pm to ensure the safety of everyone inside.

Bar associations were asked to alert their members, following which lawyers, litigants, and court staff exited the building. “On the request of the court authorities, we informed all members to vacate the premises so the police could conduct thorough checks,” an association representative said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin Munde, along with other officers and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), reached the site to carry out inspections. Additional teams from Azad Maidan police station and the South region also joined the operation.

“As per set protocol and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), our teams are carrying out checks. We have received several such threat mails in the past, including ones targeting the ISKCON temple and other important establishments, and all of them turned out to be hoaxes,” a senior officer said. He added that the current threat is also suspected to be a hoax, but all precautionary measures are being followed.

Similar threat in Delhi

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court was also evacuated after its staff received a bomb threat via e-mail. The message contained political statements and warnings of an explosion within the premises. Police and bomb squads rushed to the court, evacuated the building, and are conducting a thorough search.

Police later said that the mail that caused panic at the Delhi High Court appears to be a hoax. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla confirmed that the premises were thoroughly inspected under the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

“As per the SOP, bomb detection teams and the dog squad carried out checks inside the court. So far, nothing suspicious has been found and the threat appears to be a hoax,” DCP Mahla told ANI.