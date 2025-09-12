Delhi high court on alert after threat mail warns of bomb blast at mid day

The Delhi High Court on Friday received a bomb threat via email, prompting the suspension of proceedings and evacuation of the premises. Delhi high court premises have been vacated as police conduct a thorough search.(Raj K Raj/HT)

The threat mail, reportedly sent by one Vijay Sharma to advocate RG Arun Bhardwaj, warned of imminent explosions in the court complex. Following the alert, most courtrooms abruptly rose, and security personnel asked people to vacate the premises.

The email made references to multiple individuals and alleged links with terror groups. It claimed that “a smart and dynamic young Shia Muslim by the name Dr. Shah Faesal has successfully made links with the Pakistan ISI cells in Coimbatore to recreate the 1998 blasts today in Patna.” It further mentioned specific names from political families and threatened attacks, including acid assaults, while alleging infiltration within police forces.

In a chilling note, the sender added: “As a sample, today’s blast in your Delhi High Court will clear the doubt of previous bluffs. Judge Chamber will detonate shortly after Mid-day Islamic Prayers.”

Court officials confirmed that proceedings are likely to resume around 2.30 pm, subject to security clearance. Police and intelligence agencies are treating the matter with seriousness, though initial checks have not confirmed any explosive presence inside the premises so far.

Security forces have cordoned off the area, and bomb disposal squads have been deployed. Authorities are also working to trace the origin of the email and verify the credibility of the threats.

Bomb threats in Delhi

Earlier on September 9, the Maulana Azad Medical College in the national capital and the Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat received bomb threats, Delhi police said.

According to Delhi Police, the threat, received via email, indicated a possible detonation at MAMC and the CM Secretariat. Delhi Police said that there was no specific mention in the email that was sent to the MAMC medical college dean. A bomb squad was deployed to the sites.

On August 28, around 20 colleges, including Jesus and Mary College in Chanakyapuri, Delhi, received bomb threat emails. According to the police, the calls were declared a hoax after the investigation. It is suspected that the sender of the email used a VPN.