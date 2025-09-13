‘I am with you’: PM Modi’s message to Manipur on first visit since 2023 violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Manipur on Saturday for the first time since the 2023 ethnic violence, said he and the Government of India stand with the people of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Manipur as a land of hope and promise, adding that the state is beginning to recover after a spell of violence that had gripped the region. (ANI)

“Aur main aaj aapko waada karta hoon, main aapke saath hoon. Bharat sarkar aapke saath hai. Manipur ke logon ke saath hai,” PM Modi said while addressing a gathering in Churachandpur.

(I promise you, I am with you. The Government of India is with you. It is with the people of Manipur.)

Modi described Manipur as a land of hope and promise, adding that the state is beginning to recover after a spell of violence that had gripped the region.

“A little while ago, I met the people affected who are staying in camps, and after speaking with them, I can say that a new dawn of hope and trust is emerging in Manipur,” he said.

The Prime Minister emphasised that establishing peace is crucial for development in any region. “Over the past eleven years, many long-standing disputes and conflicts in the Northeast have ended. People have chosen the path of peace and prioritised development,” he said.

Modi expressed satisfaction that discussions had recently begun with different groups in the hills and valleys to reach an understanding. He said these meetings are part of the Centre’s measures, prioritising dialogue, respect, and mutual understanding to work towards peace.

“I appeal to all organisations to move forward on the path of peace, fulfil your dreams, and secure the future of your children,” he added.

He also highlighted the government’s efforts to restore normalcy in Manipur. “To bring life back on track in Manipur, the Government of India is making every possible effort, including helping build 7,000 new homes for families made homeless,” he said.

The prime minister said that a special package of around ₹3,000 crore has been approved, with a separate ₹500 crore provision to assist those affected, and measures are underway to support Manipur’s tribal youth.

“I am well aware of the dreams and struggles of Manipur’s tribal youth, and various measures are underway to address your concerns,” Modi added.