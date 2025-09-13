‘Shun Manipur violence, work towards peace’: In Churachandpur, PM Narendra Modi's message to outfits | Top 5 quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to various groups in Manipur to shun violence and work towards restoring peace in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Aizawl for the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line, in Aizawl on Saturday. Modi later arrived in Manipur to interact with displaced people and lay the foundation stones of several projects. (ANI Photo)

“I urge all outfits to embark on the path of peace to secure your children’s future,” PM Narendra Modi said while addressing a public gathering during his visit to Churachandpur, which was the epicentre of the ethnic violence in Manipur.

Also Follow | Modi in Manipur live updates

The prime minister’s call comes against the backdrop of ethnic violence that has gripped the state since 2023, leaving hundreds dead and thousands displaced.

Here are top 5 quotes from PM Modi's speech in Manipur's Churachandpur: