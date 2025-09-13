‘Shun Manipur violence, work towards peace’: In Churachandpur, PM Narendra Modi's message to outfits | Top 5 quotes
During his visit to Churachandpur, PM Narendra Modi called for an end to violence in Manipur, urging all factions to prioritise peace.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to various groups in Manipur to shun violence and work towards restoring peace in the state.
“I urge all outfits to embark on the path of peace to secure your children’s future,” PM Narendra Modi said while addressing a public gathering during his visit to Churachandpur, which was the epicentre of the ethnic violence in Manipur.
The prime minister’s call comes against the backdrop of ethnic violence that has gripped the state since 2023, leaving hundreds dead and thousands displaced.
Here are top 5 quotes from PM Modi's speech in Manipur's Churachandpur:
- “It is unfortunate that violence happened here. Today, I want to promise you that the Government of India is with you, and I am with you.”
- “I would appeal to all groups and organisations to choose the path of peace.”
- "Since 2014, I have given special stress on improving connectivity in Manipur… India will soon become the world's third-largest economy, and I want to ensure that the fruits of development reach every corner of the country."
- “I spoke to the displaced people, and I can say that Manipur is looking towards a new dawn. People have chosen the path of peace.”
- “Just a short while ago, from this very platform, projects worth over ₹7,300 crore were unveiled. These projects will further improve the lives of the people of Manipur, especially the tribal communities living in the Hills.”
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
