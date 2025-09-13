Modi in Manipur: What PM did after arriving in 2023 violence epicentre Churachandpur

These children of Manipur endured two harrowing years scarred by ethnic strife. But on Saturday, they found a rare moment of respite as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and interacted with those displaced by the violence in Churachandpur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and interacted with those displaced by the violence in Churachandpur.(ANI)

Shortly after landing in Manipur, his first visit to the northeastern state since ethnic violence broke out in 2023, PM Narendra Modi first interacted with some IDPs (internally displaced persons) in Churachandpur district.

He will also lay the foundation stones for various infrastructure projects to be taken up throughout Manipur. The PM will address a public gathering at Peace Ground in Churachandpur.

Thereafter, he will arrive at Kangla around 2.30pm and first interact with some IDPs, and then inaugurate various developmental projects. The PM will address a public gathering at Kangla.

Among the projects, Modi will inaugurate the new Manipur Police headquarters built at a cost of ₹101 crore at Mantripukhri in Imphal and a civil secretariat, constructed at a cost of ₹538 crore, in the same locality.

From Churachandpur, Modi will lay the foundation stone for various projects, including the drainage and asset management improvement project worth ₹3,647 crore and the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project at ₹550 crore.

Though Modi's visit was officially announced only on Friday, the trip had been talked about for nearly two weeks. On Thursday evening, the Manipur government put up a large billboard announcing the PM's programmes at Churachandpur's Peace Ground and Kangla Fort in Imphal on Saturday.