Modi in Mizoram live updates: PM launches Bairabi–Sairang Rail Line, state linked to Indian Railways for first time
PM Modi in Manipur: The Prime Minister will be in Manipur on Sunday, his first visit since ethnic violence broke out in 2023. In the morning he was in Aizawl, where he inaugurated Bairabi–Sairang Rail Line, linking Mizoram to Indian Railways for the first time.
- 11 Mins agoJohn Brittas reacts to PM’s Manipur visit, says ‘we support initiative’
- 29 Mins agoMizoram key to ‘Act East’ policy, says PM
- 39 Mins agoUntil now trail travel was limited, says PM Modi after launching new rail line
- 42 Mins agoPM says Bairabi–Sairang Rail Line a testament to preserverance
- 45 Mins agoPM says sacrifice, service and courage are core values of Mizo society
- 47 Mins agoPM Modi addresses Mizoram virtually after inaugurating development projects
- 58 Mins agoPM Modi to inaugurate Mizoram’s first railway line | Video
- 1 Hr agoPM Modi to inaugurate projects worth over ₹9,000 crore in Aizawl
- 1 Hr 13 Mins agoPM to inaugurate projects, address rally virtually from Lengpui Airport
- 1 Hr 14 Mins agoPM Modi unable to reach Lammual Ground in Aizawl due to bad weather
- 1 Hr 16 Mins agoDMK’s Kanimozhi slams Modi, says ‘2027 election preparation have reminded him of Manipur'
- 1 Hr 30 Mins agoPM Modi arrives in Aizawl, will launch key projects today
- 1 Hr 43 Mins agoCongress leader criticizes PM Modi’s Manipur visit, says 'It's too late'
- 1 Hr 45 Mins ago‘Project built under great challenges,’ says Ashwini Vaishnaw on Mizoram rail line
- 1 Hr 55 Mins agoImphal gears up for PM Modi’s visit, security tightened
- 3:45 AM IST, Sep 13Weary locals pin hope on PM Modi’s visit
- 3:37 AM IST, Sep 13PM Modi’s Manipur visit will boost morale, says BJP’s Dilip Ghosh
- 3:34 AM IST, Sep 13Manipur set to welcome PM Modi | Watch
PM Modi in Manipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on Saturday, marking his first trip to the northeastern state since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023. The visit comes as part of a three-day tour covering five states, during which the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth over ₹71,000 crore....Read More
During his tour, Modi will preside over events in Churachandpur, a Kuki-majority district, and Imphal, the Meitei-dominated capital. The state has been under President’s rule since February after ethnic clashes left more than 260 people dead and displaced over 60,000.
Officials said Modi will interact with internally displaced persons (IDPs) during his day-long visit, which is being closely watched as the first by the Prime Minister since violence engulfed the state two years ago.
“I will be attending programmes in Churachandpur and Imphal tomorrow, 13th September. We are fully committed to furthering inclusive and all-round development of Manipur,” the Prime Minister posted on X.
Modi in Manipur: What's on agenda
1. PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth around ₹8,500 crore. These include ₹3,647 crore for roads, drainage and asset management, ₹550 crore for an infotech development project in Imphal, ₹1,280 crore for upgrading sections of National Highway (NH) 102A, and ₹1,119 crore for two-laning sections of NH 202 in Ukhrul.
2. Modi will also virtually inaugurate Manipur Bhawans in Delhi and Kolkata, the new civil secretariat at Mantripukhri built at a cost of ₹538 crore, the state police headquarters, and an all-women’s market in various districts.
3. “Such initiatives underscore the Prime Minister’s continued commitment and dedication to the development and welfare of the state,” a government statement said.
4. Modi will arrive in Imphal around 2 pm and address the public at Kangla Fort. He is expected to stress inclusive development across communities.
5. Modi's five states tour begins today: The PM Modi’s visit to Manipur is part of a wider tour across Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.
6. On Sunday, Modi will be in Assam for the centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati and will launch projects worth ₹18,530 crore, including the Guwahati Ring Road and the Darrang Medical College and Hospital.
7. In Kolkata, he will inaugurate and address the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference, the Armed Forces’ apex strategic forum.
8. The tour will conclude in Bihar, where Modi will launch projects worth ₹36,000 crore in Purnea, including a ₹25,000-crore thermal power plant at Pirpainti and the Kosi–Mechi River Link Project. He will also launch the National Makhana Board, announced in the Union Budget 2025, aimed at boosting Bihar’s makhana sector. Bihar is scheduled to go to polls later this year.
Modi in Manipur live updates: On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Manipur today, CPI(M) MP John Brittas said, “We, the Opposition parties, have always been telling that let the PM lead a delegation of all the parties to Manipur so that we can bring back that state into peace and tranquillity."
He was speaking with news agency ANI, he said, "For last two years, he was not heeding us. Even the request for a full-fledged discussion on the Floor of the Parliament was discarded. At least he is going to Manipur. But it is too late. Nevertheless, we support the initiative. We feel that he will hold all the organisations and everybody together, and make sure that trust and confidence are built.”
Modi in Mizoram live updates: Mizoram key to ‘Act East’ policy, says PM
Modi in Mizoram live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the state will play a major role in India’s ‘Act East’ policy, highlighting the Kaladan multimodal transit project and new railway lines that will connect Mizoram with Southeast Asia.
He added that the Northeast is fast becoming a major hub for entrepreneurship, with 4,500 startups and 25 incubators already operating in the region.
Modi in Mizoram live updates: Until now trail travel was limited, says PM after launching new rail line
Modi in Mizoram live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing from Lengpui Airport near Aizawl, said until now train travel in Mizoram was limited to the Silchar–Bairabi route in Assam.
Calling it a “historic day” as Aizawl is now on the railway map after overcoming difficult terrains and challenges, Modi said the Bairabi–Sairang railway line will “revolutionise people’s lives in Mizoram.”
Modi in Mizoram live updates: PM says Bairabi–Sairang Rail Line a testament to preserverance
Modi in Mizoram live updates: PM Narendra Modi says, “Today, Mizoram is playing a vital role in India’s development journey. This is a historic day not only for the nation but especially for the people of Mizoram."
"From this day forward, Aizawl will proudly find its place on India’s railway map…Despite numerous challenges, including the difficult terrain, the Bairabi–Sairang Rail Line has now become a reality, a testament to perseverance, determination, and the collective will to progress.”
Modi in Mizoram live updates: PM says sacrifice, service and courage are core values of Mizo society
Modi in Mizoram live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Whether it is the freedom movement or nation building, the people of Mizoram have always come forward to contribute... Sacrifice and service, courage and compassion, these values are at the centre of Mizo society. Today, Mizoram is playing an important role in India's development journey. This is a historic day for the nation, particularly for the people of Mizoram."
Modi in Mizoram live updates: PM Modi addresses Mizoram virtually after inaugurating development projects
Modi in Mizoram live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the people of Mizoram after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects.
He said, “I bow to the Supreme God Pathian, who watches over this beautiful land of the Blue Mountains. Today, I am at Mizoram’s Lengpui Airport. Unfortunately, due to adverse weather conditions, I am unable to join you in Aizawl in person. Yet, through this medium, I can still feel your love and affection. Whether it was during the freedom movement or in the task of nation-building, the people of Mizoram have always come forward with courage and dedication. The ideals of great personalities like Lalnu Ropuiliani and Pasalṭha Khuangchera continue to inspire not only Mizoram, but the entire nation.”
Modi in Mizoram live updates: PM Modi to inaugurate Mizoram’s first railway line | Video
Modi in Mizoram live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bairabi–Sairang New Rail Line, worth over ₹8,070 crore, connecting Mizoram’s capital to the Indian Railways network for the first time.
The project, built in a challenging hilly terrain, features 45 tunnels constructed under complex geological conditions, along with 55 major bridges and 88 minor bridges, showcasing significant engineering achievement.
Modi in Mizoram live updates: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth over ₹9,000 crore in Aizawl
Modi in Mizoram live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over ₹9,000 crore in Aizawl.
The PM will inaugurate the Bairabi–Sairang New Rail Line, built at a cost of over ₹8,070 crore, connecting Mizoram’s capital to the Indian Railways network for the first time.
Modi in Manipur live updates: PM to inaugurate projects, address rally virtually from Lengpui Airport
Modi in Manipur live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several development projects and address a public meeting virtually from Lengpui Airport near Aizawl, reported news agency PTI. The virtual address comes after heavy rain prevented him from reaching Lammual Ground, where the rally was originally scheduled.
Modi in Manipur live updates: PM Modi unable to reach Lammual Ground in Aizawl due to bad weather
Modi in Manipur live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not reach Lammual Ground in Aizawl from Lengpui Airport by helicopter because of heavy rain, officials said, reported news agency PTI.
Mizoram Governor V K Singh, Chief Minister Lalduhoma, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were present at Lammual Ground, where Modi was scheduled to address a public rally.
Modi in Manipur live updates: DMK’s Kanimozhi slams Modi, says ‘2027 election preparation have reminded him of Manipur'
Modi in Manipur live updates: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Manipur, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi criticized the timing, saying it was not “compassion” but the upcoming 2027 assembly elections that reminded him of the state.
"I note that the Indian Prime Minister has finally decided to visit Manipur, despite the state burning for over two years. Compassion has obviously failed, but the 2027 election preparations have succeeded in reminding him of Manipur," she wrote on social media on Friday.
Manipur has been under President’s rule since February 13, 2025, following ethnic violence and the resignation of chief minister N Biren Singh.
No official dates for the assembly elections have been announced, though Parliament extended the statutory resolution on President’s rule for six months starting August 13.
Modi in Manipur live updates: PM Modi arrives in Aizawl, will launch key projects today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Aizawl, Mizoram, to inaugurate the Bairabi–Sairang railway line, the state’s first rail connectivity project. He will also launch several other development initiatives as part of his three-day tour of the Northeast and eastern India. PM Modi scheduled to visit Manipur today.
Modi in Manipur live updates: Congress leader criticizes PM Modi’s Manipur visit, says 'It's too late'
Modi in Manipur live updates: Congress leader Udit Raj criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Manipur. Raj told news agency PTI, "Already there are protests against him by both the groups – Kukis and Meiteis – and it’s too late. It won’t be considered a healing touch. There was a time when he could have gone there and done many things."
The remarks come ahead of Modi’s first visit to the state since the 2023 ethnic violence.
Modi in Manipur live updates: ‘Project built under great challenges,’ says Ashwini Vaishnaw on Mizoram rail line
Modi in Manipur live updates: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating Mizoram’s first railway connectivity on Saturday, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the engineering hurdles overcome to complete the Bairabi–Sairang line.
Calling it a “crucial initiative” to link the state with the rest of India, Vaishnaw said engineers had to tackle loose sand and challenging Himalayan geology.
“It is a matter of great joy that railway connectivity to Mizoram will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister tomorrow morning. The Bairabi-Sairang project is a crucial initiative for connecting Mizoram to the railway network,” he said on Friday, reported news agency ANI.
Modi in Manipur live updates: Imphal gears up for PM Modi’s visit, security tightened
Security has been tightened across Imphal as the city prepares to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit today. Streets are decked up for the occasion, with officials ensuring smooth arrangements for the day-long trip, during which Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth ₹8,500 crore and interact with internally displaced persons.
Modi in Manipur live updates: Weary locals pin hope on PM Modi’s visit
Modi in Manipur live updates: Robert Singh, a resident of Moreh town in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, lost his drinking water bottling factory due to ethnic violence that started in the state in May 2023. He used to earn ₹15,000-20,000 daily but now lives in a relief camp with thousands of others, receiving 400 grams of cereals and ₹80 daily. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the state on Saturday has raised hopes among displaced residents like Singh for a return to normalcy and potential resettlement. READ FULL STORY
Modi in Manipur live updates: PM Modi’s Manipur visit will boost morale, says BJP’s Dilip Ghosh
Modi in Manipur live updates: On the opposition’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Manipur, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said, "People of Manipur want peace... trouble is being incited from outside. Some people want unrest there and they try to provoke people."
He added, "PM Modi's visit will lift the morale of people of the state as well the security forces deployed in the region. A person who can bring peace to Jammu and Kashmir can do so here (Manipur) too. People have suffered enough because of Congress' politics," reported news agency PTI.
Modi in Manipur live updates: Manipur set to welcome PM Modi | Watch
Modi in Manipur live updates: Churachandpur is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will visit the state today for his first trip since the 2023 ethnic violence. He will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth ₹8,500 crore and interact with displaced residents.