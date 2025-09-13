Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Manipur on Saturday, September 13, his first visit to the northeastern state since ethnic violence broke out in 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a conference in New Delhi.(PMO)

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with internally displaced people in violence-hit Churachandpur and Imphal.

Modi will first visit Mizoram, lay the foundation stone, and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over ₹9,000 crore at Aizawl around 10 a.m. He will also address a public function.

He will then visit Manipur and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Churachandpur, one of the worst-affected areas in violence, around 12:30pm.

Here are top 10 developments on PM Modi's Manipur, Mizoram visits: