Why is PM Narendra Modi visiting Manipur today? 10 points on agenda, Opposition's reaction
PM Narendra Modi will visit Manipur and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Churachandpur around 12:30pm.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Manipur on Saturday, September 13, his first visit to the northeastern state since ethnic violence broke out in 2023.
PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with internally displaced people in violence-hit Churachandpur and Imphal.
Modi will first visit Mizoram, lay the foundation stone, and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over ₹9,000 crore at Aizawl around 10 a.m. He will also address a public function.
He will then visit Manipur and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Churachandpur, one of the worst-affected areas in violence, around 12:30pm.
Here are top 10 developments on PM Modi's Manipur, Mizoram visits:
- PM Modi's visit comes after criticism: PM Narendra Modi's visit comes amid repeated criticism by opposition parties for not visiting Manipur following the ethnic strife between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which has left over 260 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023.
- To visit Churachandpur and Imphal: In Churachandpur and Imphal, Modi will interact with internally displaced people and address two rallies during his visit to the state.
- Multiple development projects: In a release, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹7,300 crore at Churachandpur. Modi will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than ₹1,200 crore at Imphal, it said. Among the projects, the PM will inaugurate the new Manipur Police headquarters built at a cost of ₹101 crore at Mantripukhri in Imphal and a civil secretariat constructed at a cost of ₹538 crore in the same locality. From Churachandpur, Modi will lay the foundation stone for various projects, including the drainage and asset management improvement project worth ₹3,647 crore and the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project at ₹550 crore.
- President's rule in Manipur: Manipur has been under the President’s Rule since February, following the resignation of chief minister N Biren Singh.
- How Congress reacted: Reacting to the announcement of Modi's visit, the Congress claimed that the trip, instead of providing a force for peace and harmony, is actually going to be a “farce”. In a post on X, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, "So now it is official. The PM will spend less than 3 hours in Manipur tomorrow. This visit, instead of providing a force for peace and harmony, is actually going to be a farce".
- How local leaders reacted: Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra alleged that Modi's visit to the ethnic violence-hit state is “merely symbolic”, and “not aimed at bringing peace and ensuring justice”. Manipur’s lone Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, however, described the PM’s visit as a “very fortunate” one for the people and the state.
- Kuki-Zo groups welcome the visit: Leading Kuki-Zo groups have also welcomed the Prime Minister’s visit to Manipur, terming it a “historic and rare occasion”.
- Advisory before PM's visit: The state administration on Thursday issued an advisory, asking the public attending the "VVIP programme" in Peace Ground not to bring “key, pen, water bottle, bag, handkerchief, umbrella, lighter, match box, piece of cloth, any sharp objects or arms and ammunition”. Another notification that did not mention the Prime Minister’s name asked people to avoid bringing children below 12 years and sick persons to the venue.
- The Manipur government had earlier banned air guns in Churachandpur district in view of Modi’s visit.
- PM Modi to visit Mizoram: He will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over ₹9,000 crore at Aizawl in Mizoram. The PM will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line connecting Mizoram to the Indian Rail network for the first time.
