Bomb scare in Delhi over hoax mail meant for Tamil Nadu

A bomb threat email targeting Delhi Secretariat and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) was received on Tuesday morning, prompting immediate checks at the chief minister’s office and other locations, officials said. However, senior Delhi Police officers later clarified that the email was actually directed at journalists in Tamil Nadu and referred to the Tamil Nadu CM Secretariat, not Delhi. The Delhi Secretariat after the bomb threat. (PTI)

Police said the threat mail, received on several government email IDs between 11 am and noon, mentioned possible detonation at MAMC and CM Secretariat. DCP (central) Nidhin Valsan said, “Upon receipt of the threat, immediate and coordinated action was initiated as per the established standard operating procedures (SOPs). The bomb detection and disposal teams (BDDS/BDT) conducted thorough checks and scans at both MAMC and the Secretariat premises. Appropriate measures were taken to ensure the safety and security of all people present in both locations.”

Additional DCP-1, ACPs and SHOs were deployed at the Secretariat, while entry and exit points were briefly restricted. Dog squads were pressed into service, and a cyber team led by the SHO was tasked with tracing the sender.

Valsan said, “Preliminary assessment of the threat email shows similarity with previous such hoax emails, with indications that the message may have been intended for a location in another state. However, the mail is being treated with full seriousness, and all SOPs are being meticulously followed.”

Officials later confirmed the email mentioned the Tamil Nadu Secretariat and MAMC (Chennai). HT accessed the mail, in which the unidentified sender claimed bombs were targeted at “top journalists” allegedly involved in child exploitation in Chennai orphanages and named Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders and eight journalists. Tamil Nadu authorities were informed but indicated they believed it to be a hoax.

Meanwhile, another bomb threat email was received at GTB Hospital’s University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) in Shahdara around 11 am. DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said, “As soon as the information was received, as per the SOP laid down, the checklist was prepared and the college was vacated without making any panic and noise. The BDS team was called, and every corner of the building was checked. At 1.30 pm, the building was declared as cleared from danger. The call was a hoax.”