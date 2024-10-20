Bomb threats continue to disrupt Indian airlines, 24 flights affected today

A total of 24 flights operated by Indian airlines, including IndiGo, Vistara, Air India, and Akasa Air, received bomb threats on Sunday. The threats targeted both domestic and international routes. .Bomb threats target 20+ flights; IndiGo, Vistara, Air India among affected airlines. (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)

IndiGo, one of the affected airlines, reported threats for flights such as Jeddah to Mumbai, Kozhikode to Dammam, Delhi to Istanbul, Mumbai to Istanbul, Pune to Jodhpur, and Goa to Ahmedabad. Vistara faced similar threats on routes including Delhi to Frankfurt, Singapore to Mumbai, Bali to Delhi, and Mumbai to Singapore.

In response to these threats, both IndiGo and Vistara immediately notified the relevant authorities and implemented necessary security measures. "The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and we are working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines," IndiGo said in a statement.

Akasa Air also confirmed receiving security alerts for some of its flights. A spokesperson for the airline said, “Captains and crew members of respective flights followed the required emergency procedures, and prescribed safety and security protocols in coordination with the local authorities."

All impacted aircraft underwent thorough inspections and have been cleared for operations.

In total, over 90 bomb threats have been reported this week, most of which have been hoaxes. Civil aviation authorities and the Centre have issued strict warnings and vowed to take severe action against those responsible.

Working to find solid solutions: Centre

The Centre and the civil aviation authorities are treating the situation with utmost seriousness.

"This is something which is being looked into by the aviation regulator very seriously, and I think we are all aware of that. Definitely, they are working towards finding out solid solutions," said Asangba Chuba, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) convened a meeting on Saturday with airline representatives to discuss the situation. BCAS Director General Zulfiquar Hasan reassured passengers, saying, "Indian skies are absolutely safe. The current protocol (to deal with the situation) is robust and is being strictly followed. We reassure passengers that they should fly without any fear."