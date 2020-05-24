Bombay High Court orders blocking of objectionable video on social media

india

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the police to immediately block a video clip which contained inflammatory content and was allegedly aimed at creating communal unrest. The video clip was posted on some social media sites by a purported supporter of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The bench comprising justices RD Dhanuka and Abhay Ahuja was hearing a petition filed by a city resident named Imran Khan.

Khan moved the high court seeking direction to the authorities to immediately delete the hate speech video uploaded by one Abu Faisal, who claims to be an AIMIM supporter. Khan sought appropriate action against Faizal in accordance with law for uploading the objectionable video. He has also sought a direction to the authorities to permanently block Faizal’s access to social media.

Khan’s counsel, advocate Vivek Shukla, pointed out the wild statements made by Abu Faizal in the video. Faizal, in the video, claimed that the media has been directed to target Muslims and defame Islam under the garb of the coronavirus pandemic. Shukla expressed apprehension that the video uploaded on social media would create hatred between Hindus and Muslims. Shukla said that no action has been taken by the police although a complaint was made by the petitioner.

According to Khan, in the video, it has been alleged that a vicious campaign is led by the RSS in the country to supposedly control the Muslim population. Khan said in the video, Faizal is seen provoking and encouraging his Muslim brethren to assault non-muslim doctors.

The bench said the petition prima facie indicated serious allegations about an inflammatory speech by said Abu Faizal for creating hatred between Hindu and Muslim communities, and against the police for inaction.

The court has now directed the Mumbai Police to look into the allegations and the video clip available on Youtube and Facebook. The police have been directed to file an affidavit in reply in a week. It also directed the authorities to investigate Faizal if the police find any substance against him based on the allegations made by the petitioner.