Bombay high court orders family court to decide on Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma divorce tomorrow: Report

The Bombay high court on Wednesday ordered a family court to decide on the divorce of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma on Thursday in light of his participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League season, reported Bar and Bench. The Bombay HC has asked for a family court to decide on Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce tomorrow

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, who have been living separately for over two and a half years, had asked the court to allow them to get a divorce without having to explore possibilities of maintaining their marriage in a six-month cooling-off period as required by section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act.

When filing for divorce, the two had cited “compatibility issues” as the primary cause for their split.

Justice Madhav Jamdar asked the family court to decide on their divorce petition by Thursday, March 20, given the Indian cricketer's responsibilities in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), reported Bar and Bench.

Chahal has become the most expensive spinner in the IPL 2025, receiving ₹18 crore to join the Punjab Kings team.

The court also considered their prolonged period of separation and the factthat the two parties had reached an agreement on the issue of alimony payment during previous mediations.

As per section 13B(2) of the Hindu Marriage Act, a family court can consider a mutual petition for divorce only six months after it has been filed, during which they can attempt to see if any settlement or reconsideration regarding the marriage is possible.

However, the Supreme Court had ruled in 2017 that if there is no dispute regarding the settlement between both parties, then this cooling off period can be waived.

Earlier, on February 20, the family court denied Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's request, citing Chahal's only partial compliance with the terms of the settlement between parties.

Chahalhad agreed to pay ₹4.75 crore but had only paid ₹2.37 crore at the time of the hearing. The family court also cited a marriage counsellor who stated that Chahal had only partially completed the terms laid out under the agreement, reported Bar and Bench.

The case went to the high court, where Justice Madhav Jamdar ruled that the second instalment of the payment could be paid as permanent alimony after the divorce.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020 and got separated in June 2022. They had filed the petition to waive the six month cooling-off period on February 5, 2025.

Prior to their divorce, the couple was subject to immense public scrutiny, with rumours regarding their split, the terms of their divorce agreement and alimony, spreading across social media.

Dhanashree Verma, issued a statement addressing claims that she had asked for ₹60 crore in alimony, saying,"We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumours whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation."