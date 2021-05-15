Home / India News / Bommai turns residence into 50-bed Covid Care Centre
Bommai turns residence into 50-bed Covid Care Centre

Bengaluru The residence of Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka’s ministers for home, law and parliamentary affairs, has been converted into a 50-bed Covid care centre (CCC)
Bengaluru The residence of Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka’s ministers for home, law and parliamentary affairs, has been converted into a 50-bed Covid care centre (CCC).

Bommai is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district, about 334 kms from Bengaluru.

“The CCC is in the compound of his home in Shiggaon. This is where people can get primary treatment if their saturation comes down since there will be oxygen concentrators kept here. It is also for people who do not have the facility to Covid-19 infected persons who may not have the facility to isolate at their respective homes,” said one member of the minister’s staff, requesting not to be named.

Haveri, one of the most backward districts in the state, has seen a surge of Covid-19 infections in the second wave, which has threatened to overwhelm its existing healthcare infrastructure.

Haveri reported 292 new infections and nine fatalities in the 24 hours on Friday. The district has 1,817 active cases.

The person cited above said that the minister is planning to station private doctors at this CCC. There are no patients in this facility currently. The space, which is the same compound as the minister’s home, is a permanent structure that is often used to conduct political meetings and host other gatherings.

