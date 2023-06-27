'Why Pak does not have triple talaq': In poll-bound MP, Modi pitches for Uniform Civil Code

Had triple talaq been a significant tenet of Islam, then why Pakistan, Indonesia, and Bangladesh do not have triple talaq, PM Modi said in Bhopal on Tuesday as he addressed the party workers at the election-bound state.

PM Modi addresses public meeting Mera Booth Sabse Majboot in Bhopal

After flagging off five Vande Bharat trains in Bhopal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the booth-level party workers of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and said BJP is not the party of people who sit in air-conditioned rooms and issue diktats, but BJP's people are working tirelessly at the ground level. For BJP workers country comes before the party. "There is no place of clash, tu tu-mai mai at booth level. Serving people should be the mantra of booth-level politics," PM Modi said replying to the questions of the party workers.

This is the first public address of PM Modi after he concluded his six-day visit to the US and Egypt. On Monday, he returned to India and on Tuesday, he reached Madhya Pradesh. The opposition questioned why PM Modi chose to come to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and not violent-torn Manipur.

Urging party workers to keep all information at their fingertip, PM Modi said, "When you present something in comparison, people tend to remember that. Remind them what they had to do for gas connection before the Ujjwala scheme."

"Some people only live for the party, for the benefit of the party. They do this because they get a share from cut money. They don't have to work a lot because they have chosen the path of appeasement. Their politics thrives as long as the poor remain poor. The path of appeasement works for some time but then this creates division in the society," PM Modi said.

