Ahead of Amit Shah meet, Arvind Kejriwal comes up with to-do list for Delhi cops

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 11:49 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed the protesters in Northeast Delhi for calm, and said issues can only be solved by holding discussions.

“Whatever issues people havem they should sit down and talk so that those can be rrsolved. I appeal to everyone with folded hands to maintain peace,” Kejriwal said after chairing an emergency meeting with the lawmakers and officials of the affected areas.

“The MLAs told me that the number of policemen on the ground is not enough. They also said that these cops do not have the authority to take action - like lathicharge etc. I am going to meet Home Minister Amit Shah at 12 noon and mention this before him. I have also requested the Chief Secretary to do the same,” said Kejriwal.

He said that officials suggested sealing Delhi’s borders and carrying out some preventive arrests.

Seven people, including a head constable of the Delhi Police, were killed in the violence on Monday and more than 100 injured.

“All these were our own people. This can happen to anyone, all of us are facing loss due to violence. So I request the people to shun violence,” Kejriwal said.

He also said that hospitals have been instructed to provide best care to the injured, and fire department officials have been asked to coordinate with the police so that they can reach areas where incidents of fire have been reported.

In the violence on Monday, vehicles and houses were torched and stones pelted by the protestes who were protesting for and against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA. Plumes of smoke were seen coming from the houses, and pieces of bricks were seen strewn on the road on Tuesday morning.

Authorities have barricaded the entire area, especially the localities arounf Jafrabad and Maujpur, and flag marches are being conducted.

Home Minister Amit Shah has called a review meeting over Delhi violence. The Centre has been monitoring the situation and issuing directions to the police and authorities to maintain peace.