Fire at tyre market in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, fire tenders stuck in Jafrabad

india

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 10:29 IST

A fire was reported at the tyre market in Karawal Nagar in Northeast Delhi on Tuesday morning, but rescue efforts were hampered as fire tenders sent to douse the blaze are stuck in Jafrabad, where violent protests took place on Monday.

The fire tenders have asked for police protection before moving forward. The officials said that though the fire started around 8:30 am on Tuesday, they have no idea about the damage, and will be able to comment only when the fire tenders reach the area.

Five people, including a Delhi Police head constable, were killed on Monday violence and more than 100 got injured when people for and against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA clashed in Northeast Delhi. The affected localities lie between Jafrabad and Maujpur.

“We received total 45 fire calls from yesterday till 3 am today. Three firemen got injured. One fire tender was set ablaze,” Atul Garg, Fire Director, North-East Delhi had said on Monday.

The Centre is keeping a close eye on Delhi; Home Minister Amit Shah has called for a review meeting - the second one in 12 hours. He has invited the representatives of all the political parties for the meeting. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are also expected to attend the meeting.

Kejriwal has, meanwhile, also called an urgent meeting at his residence of MLAs and officials of the violence-hit areas of Delhi. “Am very worried about prevailing situation in certain parts of Delhi. All of us together should make all efforts to restore peace in our city. I again urge everyone to shun violence,” Kejriwal tweeted.