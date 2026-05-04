Bordoloi’s Big shift: leaves Nagaon, contests Dispur in 2026

Pradayut Bordoloi is a politician from Assam who has served as a MLA from Nagaon, a senior leader of the Indian National Congress (INC) for most of his political career, he represented Nangaon before moving to the BJP in the Lok Sabha and was later elected again in 2024. In March 2026, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, marking a major political shift in Assam’s political landscape.

Early life:

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, left, welcoming Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi into the Bharatiya Janata Party, in New Delhi. (@BJP4Assam/X via PTI photo)

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Bordoloi was born on 28 March 1959 in Margherita, Assam. He pursued higher education at Cotton College, where he completed his Master’s degree, and later earned an MPhil from Jawaharlal Nehru University. During his student years, he became active in politics and served as the President of the Assam unit of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party. This early involvement laid the foundation for his long political career

Bordoloi began his electoral journey in Assam politics from Margherita, where he was elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly in a by-poll in 1998. He was re-elected in 2001, 2006, and 2011, establishing a strong political base in upper Assam. He served as Minister of State in the Tarun Gogoi-led government (2001–2006) and later became a senior cabinet minister (2006–2015), handling portfolios such as Industries, Commerce, Power, and Public Enterprises.

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{{^usCountry}} He later moved to national politics, representing Nagaon, a politically significant parliamentary seat in central Assam known for its diverse electorate and competitive multi-party contests. About the constituency {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He later moved to national politics, representing Nagaon, a politically significant parliamentary seat in central Assam known for its diverse electorate and competitive multi-party contests. About the constituency {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dispur is one of the 126 Assembly constituencies of Assam, and it's capital {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dispur is one of the 126 Assembly constituencies of Assam, and it's capital {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bordoloi is contesting the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly election from the Dispur constituency on a BJP ticket. He is up against INC candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami and Independent candidate Jayanta Kumar Das. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bordoloi is contesting the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly election from the Dispur constituency on a BJP ticket. He is up against INC candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami and Independent candidate Jayanta Kumar Das. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In 2021, the Dispur seat was won by BJP’s Atul Bora, who secured 1,96,043 votes (64%), defeating INC candidate Manjit Mahanta, who received 74,386 votes (24.28%). The BJP maintained a strong hold on the constituency with a large margin of 1,21,657 votes, reflecting its dominance in urban Guwahati regions. The election recorded a turnout of 74.33%, with BJP retaining the seat comfortably. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2021, the Dispur seat was won by BJP’s Atul Bora, who secured 1,96,043 votes (64%), defeating INC candidate Manjit Mahanta, who received 74,386 votes (24.28%). The BJP maintained a strong hold on the constituency with a large margin of 1,21,657 votes, reflecting its dominance in urban Guwahati regions. The election recorded a turnout of 74.33%, with BJP retaining the seat comfortably. {{/usCountry}}

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Dispur has consistently remained a BJP stronghold since 2016, with significant victory margins in both 2016 and 2021. The constituency, located in Guwahati’s core administrative region, is politically important and often reflects urban voting trends in Assam. The 2026 contest is now a high-stakes battle with new BJP candidate Bordoloi entering the race, making it one of the key seats to watch.

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Bordoli's political record:

In 2019, Bordoloi won the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat on an INC ticket, defeating BJP’s Rupak Sharma in a closely contested election. His victory was significant for Congress at a time when the BJP was expanding its influence across Assam, making him one of the party’s key parliamentary voices from the state.

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In the 2024 general elections, Bordoloi retained the Nagaon seat with 7,88,850 votes (50.89%), defeating BJP candidate Suresh Borah, who secured 5,76,619 votes (37.20%), with a margin of 2,12,231 votes. AIUDF’s Aminul Islam finished third with 1,37,340 votes (8.86%), while NOTA received 11,995 votes (0.77%). The constituency recorded a high turnout of 85.15%, and the Congress successfully held the seat despite strong BJP competition.

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In 2026 by-elections Bordoli has switched sides and is contesting from a BJP ticket in Dispur after resigning as the sitting MP from Nangaon after three decades.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aditi Anand ...Read More Aditi Anand is an undergraduate student of English at Miranda House, University of Delhi, with an interest in media and the shifting dynamics of public discourse. She is particularly curious about how narratives are shaped, circulated, and received in contemporary spaces. Her work is informed by close observation and an engagement with everyday life, often examining the intersections of personal experience and broader social contexts. She is drawn to questions of voice, representation, and the ways in which perception is influenced by both language and environment. Beyond the newsroom, she is interested in literature and enjoys writing poetry, approaching it as a space for reflection and creative exploration alongside her analytical work. Her writing aims to balance clarity with nuance, focusing on presenting ideas in a way that is accessible while still engaging with their complexity. She approaches writing with intent and attentiveness, aiming to contribute meaningfully to conversations while continuing to develop a voice that is thoughtful and grounded. Read Less

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