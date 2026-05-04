'Bloody hell': Omar Abdullah shocked as BJP crosses halfway mark in Bengal; Vijay’s TVK goes past 100 seat mark in TN

As vote counting is underway in five states, Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah reacted in a rather interesting manner. Counting is taking place in five states - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam, and Kerala. Except for Assam and Puducherry, where the BJP government is likely to return to power, changes appear likely in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Kerala. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah is 'shocked' to see some of the counting trends in 5 states, including Bengal and Tamil Nadu. (Agencies)

According to trends till 11.30 am on counting day, the BJP had crossed the halfway mark in West Bengal and looked set to surpass the decisive figure of 148 seats needed to form the government.

Meanwhile, in Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) appeared poised to replace the LDF-led government. In Tamil Nadu, TVK, led by actor Vijay, seemed to be heading for a historic debut, having crossed the 100-seat mark in the 234-member Assembly, where 118 seats are required for a majority.

Track ECI election results LIVE

Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar appeared visibly surprised by the emerging trends, particularly in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Reacting on X, he posted “bloody hell” along with a shocked emoji, reflecting his reaction to the unexpected trends unfolding in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.