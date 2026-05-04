Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari Live: BJP leader eyes second straight win over Bengal CM as counting begins at 8 am
Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari LIVE: In the high-stakes battle for Bhabanipur, Adhikari is looking to defeat the chief minister once again, while Banerjee is aiming for redemption and to prove that her 2021 Nandigram loss was a one-off.
- 35 Sec agoBhabanipur Elections Result 2026 LIVE: Security tightened across Kolkata as counting centres gear up amid political tension
- 8 Mins agoPost-poll tensions rose
- 19 Mins agoTMC, BJP agents clash outside counting centre
- 23 Mins agoWhy Bhabanipur matters?
- 31 Mins agoTMC stronghold under spotlight
- 33 Mins agoBhabanipur Elections Result 2026 LIVE: Mamata alleges irregularities near strong rooms, urges party workers to remain alert
- 41 Mins agoHigh-stakes face-off in Bhabanipur
- 51 Mins agoCounting day focus on Bhabanipur
Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari LIVE: Mamata Banerjee urged party workers to remain vigilant, alleging power outages and suspicious activity near strong rooms ahead of vote counting on Sunday night. “Stay alert. Keep watch. Remain awake and file complaints if needed. I am receiving reports from several places that load-shedding is being deliberately imposed. From Hooghly’s Serampore and Nadia’s Krishnanagar to Burdwan’s Ausgram and Kolkata’s Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra, there have been incidents where power cuts are being carried out in phases, CCTV cameras are being switched off, and vehicles are moving in and out of strong rooms,” she said. ...Read More
A verbal argument also broke out between the counting agents of TMC and BJP on Monday morning, outside the counter centre at Sakhawat Memorial School in Bhabanipur assembly constituency before the counting starts.
All eyes on Bhabanipur
All eyes will be on Bhabanipur on the decisive day of the West Bengal election 2026 as counting of votes begins later today. The constituency has emerged as one of the key battlegrounds this election, with both the sitting chief minister and a potential challenger contesting against each other from this seat.
Bhabanipur has been a stronghold of the TMC since 2011, with Mamata Banerjee representing the seat multiple times as MLA. Mamata won from here twice, in 2011 and then in 2016. But in 2016, it was Sovandeb Chattopadhyay who fought on a TMC ticket and won from here as Mamata had shifted her seat to Nandigram.
But in 2021, Mamata received one of the biggest shocks of her political career when she was defeated by BJP's Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram.
Following the defeat, Mamata needed to secure a seat to continue as chief minister. To make that happen, the sitting TMC MLA from Bhabanipur vacated the seat, paving the way for a by-election. Banerjee contested and won the bypoll, thereby becoming a member of the West Bengal Vidhan Sabha while already holding the CM’s post.
Bhabanipur is the most closely watched seat this election, not only because it sees a sitting CM fighting from there, but also because BJP has pitched Adhikari against her again after he defeated her in 2021 in Nandigram. Adhikari is fighting from two seats, Nandigram and Bhabanipur.
Drama in Bhabanipur, day after polling
A day after the second round of polling, Mamata spent hours at an EVM strongroom in her Bhabanipur constituency, raising concerns over possible malpractice. But Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal said there was no scope for any wrongdoing at counting centres.
Following late-night tensions outside two counting centres in Kolkata on Thursday, police imposed prohibitory orders on gatherings near all seven strongrooms in the city.
Agarwal dismissed the allegations as “baseless”, stating that strongrooms are under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance and live-streamed footage is accessible from outside. “There is no scope for wrongdoing given the security arrangements. Allegations must be backed by reason and evidence,” he said.
High drama unfolded at two Kolkata centres after TMC leaders flagged alleged lapses in transparency around strongrooms storing sealed EVMs from the Assembly polls held on April 29. Banerjee visited the Sakhawat Memorial School counting centre and stayed for nearly four hours, leaving after midnight while warning against any attempt to tamper with the counting process and calling for greater transparency.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accused Banerjee of indulging in “dramabazi” (theatrics). Speaking at the BJP’s Bhabanipur election office, Adhikari said such actions would not influence the final outcome. “She may continue these antics for a couple of days, but the verdict will not change,” he added.
Bhabanipur Elections Result 2026 LIVE: Security tightened across Kolkata as counting centres gear up amid political tension
Bhabanipur Elections Result 2026 LIVE: Bhabanipur, a hot seat in West Bengal due to political battle between CM Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, heavy police were deployed outside the Sakhawat Memorial School counting centre in the region. Apart from Bhabanipur, similar visuals emerged from Netaji Indoor Stadium and Chief Electoral Officer's office.
A verbal spat broke out between polling agents of both parties, in which TMC alleged of not allowed to take files and pen inside the counting centre, however, the same was allowed to BJP polling agents.
"They are not allowing us to take files or pens inside, but the BJP polling agents are allowed to take them inside. Rules should be the same for everyone. We are the people of Mamata Banerjee. There is no bigger identity than this," a TMC polling agent said. (ANI)
Mamata vs Suvendu Bhabanipur Bengal 2026 results LIVE: Post-poll tensions rose
Mamata vs Suvendu Bhabanipur Bengal 2026 results LIVE: As soon as the second round of voting ended in Bengal, tensions escalated as Mamata Banerjee visited an EVM strongroom in Bhabanipur, raising concerns about possible malpractice. The move triggered political reactions and heightened scrutiny around the counting process.
Chief electoral officer Manoj Agarwal dismissed allegations of malpractice in Bhabanipur, stating strongrooms are under constant CCTV surveillance. He emphasised transparency, saying claims must be backed by evidence amid rising political tensions.
Bhabanipur Elections Result 2026 LIVE: TMC, BJP agents clash outside counting centre
TMC and BJP workers clash outside counting centres in one of Bhabanipur assembly constituency.
Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari LIVE: Why Bhabanipur matters?
Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari Live: Bhabanipur constituency is more than just another seat in West Bengal. It has become a key battleground as the sitting chief minister and the Leader of the Opposition face off. The contest is significant not only for that reason but also because BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari is aiming to defeat Mamata Banerjee twice in a row, having beaten her in Nandigram in 2021.
Following that loss, Mamata had to contest a bypoll from Bhabanipur to enter the Assembly and retain her chief ministerial position. This time, the BJP has fielded Suvendu from Bhabanipur as well, setting up a direct challenge.
For Mamata , the battle is also about restoring pride and proving that the BJP’s 2021 victory was merely a fluke.
Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari LIVE: TMC stronghold under spotlight
Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari Live: Bhabanipur has remained a stronghold of the Trinamool Congress since 2011. Mamata Banerjee represented the seat in 2011 and 2016, cementing its political importance. The constituency’s loyalty to TMC faces a significant test in the 2026 elections.
Bhabanipur Elections Result 2026 LIVE: Mamata alleges irregularities near strong rooms, urges party workers to remain alert
Bhabanipur Elections Result 2026 LIVE: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called upon party workers to remain vigilant through the night, alleging incidents of power outages and suspicious activity near strong rooms ahead of the vote counting today.
In a post on X, TMC supremo claimed she had received reports from multiple districts, including Hooghly, Nadia, Burdwan and parts of Kolkata, regarding phased load-shedding and disruptions in CCTV surveillance.
"Be vigilant. Keep watch. Stay awake at night. File complaints. I'm receiving reports from various places that load-shedding is being deliberately imposed. From Hooghly's Serampore, Nadia's Krishnanagar, to Burdwan's Ausgram, and Kolkata's Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra, such incidents have come to light where load-shedding is being done in phases, CCTV is being turned off, and vehicles are moving in and out of strong rooms," she said. (ANI)
Bhabanipur Elections Result 2026 LIVE: High-stakes face-off in Bhabanipur
Bhabanipur Elections Result 2026 LIVE: Bhabanipur witnesses a direct contest between Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari. The seat is crucial as it pits the sitting CM against a challenger who defeated her earlier in Nandigram, making it one of the most intense electoral battles in Bengal this year.
Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari LIVE: Counting day focus on Bhabanipur
Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari Live: All eyes are on Bhabanipur as counting begins in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election. The constituency has emerged as a high-stakes battleground, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee facing BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in a closely watched contest.