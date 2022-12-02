Botanic garden tree felling: Petition in Calcutta HC seeking CBI probe

Residents of Howrah have filed a petition in the Calcutta high court (HC) seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe over the alleged illegal felling of a mahogany and a sandalwood tree inside the AJC Bose Indian Botanic Garden in Howrah.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The petition alleged that authorities here cut down a sandalwood and a mahogany tree of the 200-year-old botanic garden, the oldest in India, without any proper authorisation and demanded a CBI probe.

“No doubt the sandalwood tree as well as the mahogany tree were cut down without any permission from the appropriate authorities,” states the petition. (HT has a copy).

According to the petitioners, the mahogany tree was felled in January this year, and the sandalwood tree was felled in November.

Also Read: Unauthorised deforestation around Nainital Lake: NGT issues notice to U’Khand govt

“Soon after the mahogany tree was felled in January, we informed the police commissioner of Howrah city but no action was taken by them. After the sandalwood tree was felled, we informed the Union forest minister and the director of the botanical survey of India,” said Smarajit Roy Chowdhury, one of the petitioners and a high court advocate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The allegations were however rubbished by the garden authorities claiming that all guidelines were followed and the trees were cut down with appropriate authorisation.

Devendra Singh, joint director of the garden, however, said that severe cyclone Amphan, which hit the West Bengal coast in May 2020, uprooted many trees, including the mahogany tree and the sandalwood tree.

“Both the trees were uprooted during cyclone Amphan along with many other trees in the garden. They were cut down by the forest department following all procedures and guidelines,” said Singh.

“I am not aware of the petition. I would be able to comment on it once I see it,” said Singh.

The botanical garden sprawls over an area of 273 acres and is a living repository of more than 14,000 plants belonging to around 1,370 species.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The great banyan tree, which has the largest canopy in the world, is one of the major attractions. The garden also has the only double-coconut tree in India.