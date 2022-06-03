Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / 'Both Akshay Kumar and Akbar are...': Pawan Khera after calling Samrat Prithviraj actor 'fool'
india news

‘Both Akshay Kumar and Akbar are...’: Pawan Khera after calling Samrat Prithviraj actor ‘fool’

Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera said had Akshay Kumar studied a little, he would not have made himself a fool in public. 
Pawan Khera criticised Akshay Kumar's statement that history books didn't do justice to Hindu kings. 
Published on Jun 03, 2022 08:29 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera came under social media fire for calling Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar a fool for his textbook comment. Replying to a social media comment that Akshay's comment will pain those who consider 'Mughal invaders' as heroes, Pawan Khera said, "For me, both Akshay Kumar and Akbar belong to this country." Also Read: ‘Look at UP’s…': Akhilesh taunts UP CM after ‘Samrat Prithviraj' made tax-free

In interviews with news agencies ahead of the release of his film Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar recently said the history books need to balance out the stories of Mughal emperors with the Hindu kings. "There were only three-four lines about Samrat Prithviraj in the history books that I read. Thanks to this film, I got to know so much about him. I don't think anyone else also knew about him,” Akshay Kumar said. Also Read: Akshay Kumar by his side, Amit Shah praises 'Samrat Prithviraj': 'Since 2014...'

 

"When I was talking to my son about him (Prithviraj), he said 'I know about the British empire, Mughal empire, but who's he?' So it's a sad thing that we don't know about our own kings. There were only a few lines about Rana Pratap, Rani of Jhansi. But there are a lot of chapters on Mughals," he added.

The comment created a row with as many contradicted with what Akshay Kumar said and opined that they have read about Hindu kings and not just Mughals. One of the detractors was Pawan Khera who tweeted, "Had you listened to your parents and read a little, then you would not have been fooled like this in public."

Had Akshay Kumar praised Muhammad Ghori, Pawan Khera would have considered him educated but Akshay Kumar has touched a raw nerve which will hurt those who consider Mughal invaders as heroes, a journalist tweeted slamming Pawal Khera. To this, the party spokesperson said he considers both Akshay Kumar and Akbar as Indian.

Samrat Prithviraj is releasing today and has been made tax free in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Topics
akshay kumar pawan khera
