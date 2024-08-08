Wayanad landslides: Both LDF, UDF ask their MLAs, MPs to donate in CM relief fund

The rival Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) coalitions in Kerala are known to rarely agree with each other, but in the backdrop of the massive landslides in Wayanad, which killed over 220 people, the political differences have faded over the question of making donations to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF). Volunteers carry boxes of rations to a relief camp, after landslides hit several villages in Wayanad district, in Meppadi, in the southern state of Kerala (REUTERS)

After the tragedy struck, the office of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had appealed to people worldwide to donate to the CMDRF to assist the state government in providing relief and rehabilitation to the kin of the victims and the survivors.

The CM’s office stated that over ₹53 crore was received in the CMDRF in the space of a week.

In past years, the CMDRF has attracted controversy over allegations that funds from it collected for disaster management were being used for other purposes. Though complaints in this regard were filed with the Lokayukta, the bench dismissed them stating that there is no truth to the allegations.

On Wednesday, senior Congress leader AK Antony, who retired from active politics, told reporters, “The disaster in Wayanad is one of the most unprecedented in Kerala’s history. There was a landslide also in neighbouring Vilangad. My appeal to everyone is that rising above political differences, we must all contribute generously to the CMDRF to help with the rehabilitation of the survivors.”

He added, “When I was an MP, I have contributed more during the time of floods. But now, I am not capable of donating a big amount. Anyway, I have handed over a cheque of ₹50,000 to the CMDRF. Everyone must donate whatever they can for Wayanad.”

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, a staunch critic of CM Vijayan and the LDF government, also donated ₹1 lakh to the CMDRF and announced that all UDF MLAs in the state assembly will hand over cheques of one month of their salaries to the distress fund.

The LDF leadership has also directed its MLAs and MPs to donate one month of their salary for Wayanad victims and survivors.

Satheesan said, “More than the BJP, we go head to head with the LDF and the government on most issues. But I feel this is not the time to speak politics or criticise the government. We cannot even think about it right now. We can criticise the government later. Right now, we are constantly speaking to the CM and the ministers on how we can help the government machinery on tackling the issue.”

At the same time, Satheesan added that funds in the CMDRF should be constantly audited and orders be issued that the money not be used for other purposes.