Boy dies by suicide after sexual abuse: Cops

MEERUT An 18-year-old boy committed suicide after he was allegedly sodomised by two friends in the Kotwali area of Bulandshahr on Thursday.

The police arrested one accused, Kuber, 20 (goes with a single name) and raids were being conducted to nab the other accused.

Inspector of Nagar Kotwali Akhilesh Tripathi said a case was registered under Section 377 of the IPC against Kuber and the other accused and later Section 306 (provoking for suicide) of the IPC was also added to the case. “The main accused Kuber has been arrested and raids are being conducted to nab the other accused,” said Tripathi.

The complaint lodged by the boy’s kin reads that Kuber and another boy had taken the victim to a guest house, where they sodomised him and threatened him of dire consequences if he informed anyone about it.

The boy returned to his house and narrated the incident to his family members and the matter was reported to the police.

Meanwhile, the boy committed suicide in the house by hanging himself. Thereafter, Section 306 of the IPC was also added in the case, said cops.