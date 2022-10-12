Boy ties mangal sutra around student’s neck in Tamil Nadu’s Chidambaram, held

A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly tying a mangal sutra around a Class 12 student’s neck in Tamil Nadu’s Chidambaram after a video of it went viral on Monday. Police questioned the teenager for seven hours on Tuesday before taking him into custody and sending him to a government-run home for children in conflict with the law.

The Cuddalore district child welfare committee took the Class 12 student to a government-run home for girls. “They definitely knew what they were doing. It is an offence,” said police superintendent S Sakthi Ganesan.

The committee and the police have spoken to their respective families. “The girl was advised and she will be sent back to her parents,” said Ganesan.

In the video, the teenager is seen tying the mangal sutra while people behind the camera start showering them with white flowers. Mangal sutra is tied around a bride’s neck as part of Hindu wedding rituals.

Another police officer said that action will be taken against those who filmed the video and circulated it. “We are conducting awareness programmes against such offences in Chidambaram,” the police officer said.

