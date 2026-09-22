Boyfriend disappears after Vizag woman declared dead at Hyderabad hospital

A 29-year-old woman’s boyfriend brought her to the hospital before disappearing on Tuesday after doctors declared her dead, a day after the couple from Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam checked into a hotel at Madhapur in Hyderabad on Monday, police said.

Police said the woman suffered serious injuries. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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In a statement, police said the woman worked with a private company and that the couple checked in around 2pm on Monday. It added that a hospital in Kothaguda informed police that the boyfriend brought the unconscious woman to a hospital with the assistance of the hotel staff.

The statement said doctors declared her dead, and soon after, the boyfriend fled. Police said the woman had suffered serious injuries and swelling on her face and head, raising suspicion that she had been physically assaulted. Police have inspected the room where the couple stayed.

The woman’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. Police suspect that the couple may have had an argument that escalated into a physical assault. “Investigators are yet to establish the exact sequence of events leading to the death,” an investigator said. Special teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend the boyfriend.

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{{^usCountry}} An analysis of his call details indicated he was in the vicinity of Secunderabad Railway Station, after which his phone was switched off. Police were examining CCTV footage from the hotel and its surrounding areas to reconstruct the movements of the couple. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An analysis of his call details indicated he was in the vicinity of Secunderabad Railway Station, after which his phone was switched off. Police were examining CCTV footage from the hotel and its surrounding areas to reconstruct the movements of the couple. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators are examining forensic evidence, phone records, and statements of hotel staff to establish what happened inside the room.