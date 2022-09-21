'Brahmins too...': Madhya Pradesh Congress leader's abuse goes viral, he says words twisted

The BJP is up in arms once again amid the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra after a clip of a Congress leader, who himself is a Brahmin, abusing the people of his caste went viral. KK Mishra, the social media cell chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Congress committee, in the viral video, can be seen sitting in front of the portrait of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath and saying that brahmins too indulge in some wrongdoings -- and then substituted the wrongdoings in some abusive words. As this led to a new controversy, the Madhya Pradesh BJP has threatened that it would block Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state.

KK Mishra, however, claimed that his comments have been twisted by the BJP and they are rattled seeing the success of the yatra so far.

In an interview with a local media person, KK Mishra made the remark when he was asked about the state government taking action against Brahmin officials in context of the recent suspension of Jhabua district's superintendent of police and transfer of the district collector. Incidentally, the SP was suspended for allegedly using abusive language over the phone against students seeking security from him. And in reply to this question, the Congress leader apparently rained abuses.

KK Mishra said he is proud to be a Brahmin but he considers humanity above everything and can't defend a Brahmin who indulges in wrongdoings.

BJP workers on Tuesday protested outside the residence of state Congress chief Kamal Nath and demanded his expulsion from the party. They threatened that if no action is taken against him, they will block Rahul Gandhi's yatra when it reaches Madhya Pradesh.

BJP's Shehzad Poonawala tweeted the viral video and wrote, "Abusing BRAHMINS, promoting anti India George the Hater, legitimising Hijab on a child = BHARAT JODO"

