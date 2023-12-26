‘Brazen waste of taxpayers’ money’: Kharge attacks Modi govt over selfie booths

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday sharply criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the railways setting up “selfie booths” at railway stations with PM Modi’s photographs, saying it was a brazen waste of taxpayers’ money. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge cited a response by the Central Railway to an RTI request filed by Mumbai based activist Ajay Basudev Bose (Hindustan Times File/Vipin Kumar)

“Modi Govt hasn’t provided drought and flood relief to states. MGNREGA funds for opposition-ruled states are also pending. But it has the audacity to generously splurge public money on these cheap election stunts!” Kharge said in a post on X that shared a right to information response by Central Railway on the selfie booths.

Responding to a request by a Mumbai-based activist, the Central Railway listed the stations where temporary and permanent selfie booths had been set up at an approved cost of ₹1.25 lakh and ₹6.25 lakh, respectively.

“Self-obsessed promotion by Modi Govt knows NO bounds! Absolutely brazen waste of taxpayers’ money by installing Modi ji’s 3D selfie points at Railway Stations. Earlier, the blood and sacrifice of our brave soldiers was politically used by ordering the Armed Forces to install 822 such selfie points with a prominent cut-out of Modi ji,” Kharge said in the post.

HT reported in October that the railway board in Delhi told general managers of 19 zonal railways in September to install selfie booths at stations. These booths, to be designed with durable 3D fibre sculptures, acrylic boards, glass, and integrated lighting, showcase 3D sculptures crafted from materials like fibre, clay, or Plaster of Paris (PoP). The installations highlight central government initiatives such as Skill India, Ujjwala Yojana, and Chandrayaan Mission.