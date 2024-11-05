Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brazil’s police commissioner Valdecy Urquiza appointed new Interpol chief

ByNeeraj Chauhan
Nov 05, 2024 06:41 PM IST

Valdecy Urquiza willtake over from the incumbent, Jurgen Stock, who has been at the helm of the world’s largest police organisation for the past 10 years, on November 7

New Delhi: Brazil’s Federal Police Commissioner Valdecy Urquiza has been elected as new secretary general of Interpol on Tuesday at the global police organisation’s 92nd General Assembly, currently ongoing in Glasgow.

The 92nd Interpol general assembly is currently ongoing in Glasgow, Scotland. (AP)
The 92nd Interpol general assembly is currently ongoing in Glasgow, Scotland. (AP)

Urquiza will take over from the incumbent, Jurgen Stock, on November 7, when the General Assembly concludes. Stock has been at the helm of the world’s largest police organisation for the past 10 years.

The Brazilian officer thanked the delegates of member countries for his appointed and vowed to promote equality and diversity within the organization, coordinate with countries to deliver effective investigations and operations, and offer capacity building initiatives tailored to regional policing issues, according to a press statement issued by Interpol.

“My commitment is to shape an Interpol that doesn’t just meet today’s demands but anticipates and prepares for the challenges of tomorrow. A strong Interpol is one that includes everyone. When we respect and elevate diverse perspectives, we get a clearer, more comprehensive approach to global security,” Urquiza said.

“Together, we can build an INTERPOL that serves as a beacon of hope and security, standing shoulder to shoulder with every police force, in every country, to create a safer world for all,” he added.

His candidature was backed by India, according to people familiar with the development. New Delhi has a seat on the Interpol executive committee as well.

The 92nd general assembly is being held in Glasgow from November 4 to 7, which is being attended by around 1,000 delegates of member countries.

From India, the annual event is being attended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director, Praveen Sood, and Vijayendra Bidari, joint director in the federal anti-corruption agency.

At this year’s General Assembly, Interpol has published an updated repository of practice (RoP) on how the organization assesses member countries’ requests for international police cooperation, including notices and diffusions.

The RoP outlines how Interpol ensures that requests from member countries align with universal declaration of human rights and are not political, military, religious or racial in nature. “The updated RoP provides insights into the decision-making process for offences - committed by current or former politicians and high-level civil servants or in the context of a coup d’état or situations of social/civil/political unrest; concerning freedom of assembly or of association; relating to terrorism or membership of a terrorist organization; involving sanctions violations; including religious or racial elements”, said Interpol in a press statement.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //