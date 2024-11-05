Brazil’s police commissioner Valdecy Urquiza appointed new Interpol chief

New Delhi: Brazil’s Federal Police Commissioner Valdecy Urquiza has been elected as new secretary general of Interpol on Tuesday at the global police organisation’s 92nd General Assembly, currently ongoing in Glasgow. The 92nd Interpol general assembly is currently ongoing in Glasgow, Scotland. (AP)

Urquiza will take over from the incumbent, Jurgen Stock, on November 7, when the General Assembly concludes. Stock has been at the helm of the world’s largest police organisation for the past 10 years.

The Brazilian officer thanked the delegates of member countries for his appointed and vowed to promote equality and diversity within the organization, coordinate with countries to deliver effective investigations and operations, and offer capacity building initiatives tailored to regional policing issues, according to a press statement issued by Interpol.

“My commitment is to shape an Interpol that doesn’t just meet today’s demands but anticipates and prepares for the challenges of tomorrow. A strong Interpol is one that includes everyone. When we respect and elevate diverse perspectives, we get a clearer, more comprehensive approach to global security,” Urquiza said.

“Together, we can build an INTERPOL that serves as a beacon of hope and security, standing shoulder to shoulder with every police force, in every country, to create a safer world for all,” he added.

His candidature was backed by India, according to people familiar with the development. New Delhi has a seat on the Interpol executive committee as well.

The 92nd general assembly is being held in Glasgow from November 4 to 7, which is being attended by around 1,000 delegates of member countries.

From India, the annual event is being attended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director, Praveen Sood, and Vijayendra Bidari, joint director in the federal anti-corruption agency.

At this year’s General Assembly, Interpol has published an updated repository of practice (RoP) on how the organization assesses member countries’ requests for international police cooperation, including notices and diffusions.

The RoP outlines how Interpol ensures that requests from member countries align with universal declaration of human rights and are not political, military, religious or racial in nature. “The updated RoP provides insights into the decision-making process for offences - committed by current or former politicians and high-level civil servants or in the context of a coup d’état or situations of social/civil/political unrest; concerning freedom of assembly or of association; relating to terrorism or membership of a terrorist organization; involving sanctions violations; including religious or racial elements”, said Interpol in a press statement.