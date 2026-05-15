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‘Breach in command chain, we take responsibility’: Govt after NEET paper leak

Addressing a press conference, union minister Dharmendra Pradhan vowed strong action against those responsible for the NEET-UG paper leak.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 11:58 am IST
Edited by Poorva Joshi
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Days after the NEET-UG 2026 exam was cancelled, the government on Friday took responsibility for a “breach in command” despite following recommendations of the Radhakrishnan committee. Addressing a press conference, union minister Dharmendra Pradhan vowed strong action against those responsible for the paper leak, and said that the decision to cancel the exam conducted this month was taken in favour of meritorious students.

Students from Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) and AIDSO stages a protest against the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (ANI)

“Despite following recommendations of Radhakrishnan committee, there was a breach in command chain. We accept it and take responsibility to improve it,” Pradhan said.

He was referring to the high-level committee led by former ISRO Chairman K Radhakrishnan and constituted after the 2024 NEET paper leak. The committee had reportedly made 95 comprehensive recommendations for reforms in the exam process.

However, another paper leak happened this year and the exam carried out on May 3, 2026 was cancelled, with the retest scheduled for June 21.

On ‘role’ of NTA insiders

During the press conference, Pradhan was also asked about the alleged involvement of insiders in the National Testing Agency (NTA), as stated in an earlier HT report. In response the minister said: “CBI will investigate the matter thoroughly. CBI is a trustworthy agency, and it will probe matter smoothly.”

The minister also said that starting next year, the exam will take place in the computer-based testing (CBT) mode, for which the Radhakrishnan committee had reportedly made a strong case.

 
dharmendra pradhan paper leak
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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