Breaking: Congress files complaint against Presidential candidate Murmu
Wed, 20 Jul 2022 06:29 AM
Indian high commission in Colombo reaches out to Indians in Sri Lanka
“Amid the current situation in Sri Lanka, Indian nationals in Sri Lanka are requested to remain aware of the latest developments and accordingly plan their movements and activities. If required, Indian nationals can contact us,” says High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Wed, 20 Jul 2022 05:54 AM
Presidential election: Congress files complaint against Droupadi Murmu, BJP over alleged poll code violation
The Congress in Karnataka on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against the NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and others alleging violations of the provisions of the law during the July 18 presidential election.
The Congress has alleged that the ruling BJP in Karnataka influenced MLAs who were voters on July 17 and 18 by offering bribes and other inducements. The Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and state Congress president DK Shivakumar, in their complaint to the EC, said that voting MLAs were provided with luxury accommodation in a five-star hotel.
Complaints have been filed against NDA candidate (Murmu), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, BJP chief whip in the assembly Satish Reddy, Ministers and others.