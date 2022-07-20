Live Monsoon Session 2022 LIVE: Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi over disruptions Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 LIVE, Day 3: The opposition has been demanding a discussion over the rising inflation. Members in the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday (PTI/Video grab) By OPEN APP The second day of Parliament's monsoon session was washed away with opposition – who were demanding discussions in both Houses on high inflation and a new tax on household essentials – forcing adjournments and the possibility of a productive third day also looks grim. For the second consecutive day, AAP MP Raghav Chadha has moved suspension of business notice under Rule 267, for discussion on the committee on MSP constituted by the Government of India. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON Subscribed to newsletter successfully

india news Breaking: India's daily Covid tally rises with 20,557 fresh cases, 40 deaths Breaking news today July 20, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times. By