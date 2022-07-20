Monsoon Session 2022 LIVE: Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi over disruptions

The second day of Parliament's monsoon session was washed away with opposition – who were demanding discussions in both Houses on high inflation and a new tax on household essentials – forcing adjournments and the possibility of a productive third day also looks grim. For the second consecutive day, AAP MP Raghav Chadha has moved suspension of business notice under Rule 267, for discussion on the committee on MSP constituted by the Government of India.
Jul 20, 2022 10:32 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi adamant to bring down Parliament productivity: Smriti Irani
“A gentleman whose entire political history has been dotted with showing disrespect to Parliamentary procedure is adamant to bring down the productivity of Lok Sabha,” news agency ANI quoted Smriti Irani as saying.
Jul 20, 2022 09:59 AM IST
Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi over disruptions
Union minister Smriti Irani slammed Rahul Gandhi over the disruptions in both Houses of parliament, saying he never posed a question and have always "disrespected Parliamentary proceedings.".
“He's the one to have less than 40% attendance in Parliament...Today, the person who's been politically unproductive is dedicating himself to ensure there's no debate in Parliament,” she added.
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
