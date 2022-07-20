Home / India News / Monsoon Session 2022 LIVE: Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi over disruptions
Monsoon Session 2022 LIVE: Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi over disruptions

  • Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 LIVE, Day 3: The opposition has been demanding a discussion over the rising inflation.
Members in the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday (PTI/Video grab)
Updated on Jul 20, 2022 10:32 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
The second day of Parliament's monsoon session was washed away with opposition – who were demanding discussions in both Houses on high inflation and a new tax on household essentials – forcing adjournments and the possibility of a productive third day also looks grim. For the second consecutive day, AAP MP Raghav Chadha has moved suspension of business notice under Rule 267, for discussion on the committee on MSP constituted by the Government of India.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 20, 2022 10:32 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi adamant to bring down Parliament productivity: Smriti Irani

    “A gentleman whose entire political history has been dotted with showing disrespect to Parliamentary procedure is adamant to bring down the productivity of Lok Sabha,” news agency ANI quoted Smriti Irani as saying.

  • Jul 20, 2022 09:59 AM IST

    Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi over disruptions

    Union minister Smriti Irani slammed Rahul Gandhi over the disruptions in both Houses of parliament, saying he never posed a question and have always "disrespected Parliamentary proceedings.".

    “He's the one to have less than 40% attendance in Parliament...Today, the person who's been politically unproductive is dedicating himself to ensure there's no debate in Parliament,” she added.

india news

Hand in hand with Uddhav, Sanjay Raut's new message ahead of ED questioning

12 Shiv Sena MPs have now claimed that Thackeray was keen on realignining with the BJP and had made a lot of efforts in that direction last year.
Sanjay Raut has again been summoned by the ED on Wednesday,&nbsp;(PTI)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 10:08 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

347 sanitation workers died in last 5 yrs across India; UP highest: Govt data

The Centre also provided data on the year-wise deaths of manual scavengers; 2019 saw the highest number of deaths (116) in the last five years, followed by 92 deaths in 2017
Uttar Pradesh saw the highest number of deaths, standing at 51. (File image)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 09:45 AM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar
india news

Citroen C3 crossover SUV launched at 5.70 lakh, deliveries start today

  • The C3 comes out as the second model in Citroen's lineup after the C5 Aircross luxury SUV.
Citroen C3 measures 3,981 mm in length, is 1,604 mm tall with roof rails, is 1,733 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm.
Published on Jul 20, 2022 09:14 AM IST
india news

'China media does not even mention...': Chidambaram questions govt on LAC

Chidambaram tweeted, “Does the Government of India still maintain the PM’s statement that no foreign soldiers had intruded into Indian territory & there are no foreign soldiers on Indian territory?”
Senior Congress leader Chidambaram questioned the government on LAC(PTI)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 09:13 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

7 things to know about PT Usha, to be new Rajya Sabha MP at 11 am

PT Usha, Rajya Sabha: "Elated by wonderful wishes from all over India! Your support and faith in me will go a long way in shaping my journey forward from here…" PT Usha tweeted after being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.
New Delhi: Nominated Rajya Sabha MP PT Usha at Parliament House during the ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Updated on Jul 20, 2022 09:10 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

Morning brief: Over 670k cyber attack cases in India this year so far

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The information was reported to and tracked by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 08:53 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Centre allowed 7 cities, towns to be renamed in last five years, Lok Sabha told

The Madhya Pradesh government sent a proposal on April 25 this year to change the name of Nasrullaganj Nagar in Sehore to Bhairoonda
New Delhi: Members in the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday (PTI/Video grab)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 08:46 AM IST
BySnehashish Roy
india news

MP Municipal Polls Phase 2 Results LIVE: BJP, Cong 2-2 in early mayoral race

Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 2 Results LIVE: The voting was held across five municipal corporations, 40 municipal councils and 168 nagar parishads on July 13.
MP Municipal Election Phase 2 Results LIVE
Updated on Jul 20, 2022 10:30 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

LuLu Mall row: Misinformation over names, say police; Ayodhya seer's video viral

Lucknow police commissionerate has clarified that the Hindus arrested earlier were because of chanting Hanuman Chalisa at the LuLu Mall as misinformation spread on social media that Hindus posed as Muslims and offered namaz. 
Lucknow's LuLu mall has become a hotbed of political controversies soon after its inauguration on July 10.&nbsp;(PTI)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 07:32 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

'If India, Sri Lanka comparison misinformed, then why...': Owaisi's jab 

Owaisi accused the government of 'politicising' the all-party meeting called to disucc the Sri Lanka crisis as the meeting finances of indivividual states were discussed.
Owaisi says India should not forget that the neglect of minorities in Sri Lanka is endemic.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 06:02 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Breaking: India's daily Covid tally rises with 20,557 fresh cases, 40 deaths

  • Breaking news today July 20, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Jul 20, 2022 10:30 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

Bill Gates congratulates PM Modi for India crossing 2 billion Covid vaccinations

“Congratulations @narendramodi for yet another milestone of administering 200 crore vaccinations. We are grateful for our continued partnership with Indian vaccine manufacturers and the Indian government for mitigating the impact of Covid-19,” Bill Gates tweeted. 
Bill Gates had earlier lauded the country's vaccination drive when he met Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in May.(AP file photo)
Updated on Jul 20, 2022 05:24 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
india news

Congress coming to power more important than me becoming CM: DK Shivakumar

Refuting reports of power tussle within Karnataka Congress, state party president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that “Congress coming to power is more important than him becoming the chief minister”
Refuting reports of power tussle within Karnataka Congress, state party president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that “Congress coming to power is more important than him becoming the chief minister”. (PTI)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByAgencies, Mysore
india news

No data available to link air pollution, life expectancy: Govt in Parliament

Union Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey had told the Lok Sabha on Monday that there is no conclusive data available to establish a direct correlation of death exclusively due to air pollution.
According to the new WHO guideline issued last year, average annual PM2.5 concentrations should be no higher than five micrograms per cubic metre. It was 10 micrograms per cubic metre earlier. (HT photo)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
india news

Centre seeks clarifications from Tamil Nadu on anti-NEET bill

The Union home ministry has sought clarifications from the Tamil Nadu government on a bill that seeks to exempt the southern state’s students from the ambit of NEET, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday
The Tamil Nadu government passed the NEET exemption bill in the assembly for the second time in February after the governor had returned it last year. (ANI)
Updated on Jul 20, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
