Breaking: Novovax covid vaccine gets emergency use nod for ages 12-18 in India
Wed, 23 Mar 2022 08:38 AM
PM Modi pays tribute on Shaheed Diwas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas.
Wed, 23 Mar 2022 07:51 AM
Fuel prices hiked by 80 paise a litre for a second consecutive day
Petrol and diesel prices were on Wednesday again hiked by 80 paise a litre for a second consecutive day.
Wed, 23 Mar 2022 07:20 AM
Novovax gets EUA for adolescents in India
Novovax' COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use authorisation for adolescents between 12-18 yrs in India.