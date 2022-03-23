Breaking: Novovax covid vaccine gets emergency use nod for ages 12-18 in India

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 08:39 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 23 Mar 2022 08:38 AM

    PM Modi pays tribute on Shaheed Diwas

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas. 

  • Wed, 23 Mar 2022 07:51 AM

    Fuel prices hiked by 80 paise a litre for a second consecutive day

    Petrol and diesel prices were on Wednesday again hiked by 80 paise a litre for a second consecutive day. 

  • Wed, 23 Mar 2022 07:20 AM

    Novovax gets EUA for adolescents in India

    Novovax' COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use authorisation for adolescents between 12-18 yrs in India. 

Topics
top news breaking news covid-19 india
