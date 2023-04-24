Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / LIVE: Minor girl raped, murdered in UP's Bulandshahr, 'neighbour' arrested
Live

LIVE: Minor girl raped, murdered in UP's Bulandshahr, 'neighbour' arrested

india news
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 07:04 AM IST

  • Breaking news live updates April 24, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 24 Apr 2023 07:04 AM

    Earthquake of 7.2 magnitude hits near Kermadec Islands in New Zealand

    An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 occurred at 06:11 am IST near Kermadec Islands, New Zealand: National Center for Seismology

  • Mon, 24 Apr 2023 06:44 AM

    Nitish Kumar to meet Mamata Banerjee today

    Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee today in a bid to talk about uniting the Opposition forces against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

  • Mon, 24 Apr 2023 06:02 AM

    Minor girl raped, murdered in UP's Bulandshahr

    A minor girl was raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.  Police in its statement said that the accused was a drug addict and neighbour of the victim.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.