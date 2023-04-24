Tamil Nadu government introduces ‘special license’ to serve liquor in banquets, marriage halls

A special license is now required in Tamil Nadu to serve liquor in convention centres, conference halls, banquet and marriage halls as well as sports stadiums and household functions. The state government has recently made amendments to the Tamil Nadu Liquor (License and Permit) Rule, 1981, and introduced a special licensing provision for serving liquor to guests, visitors and participants in the international, national summits and events, conferences, celebrations, festivals among other events. Tamil Nadu government made it mandatory to get special license to serve liquor at events, household functions.(File)

According to recently released order by the state government, annual charges for supplying of liquor at commercial places – convention centres, marriage halls, sport stadium etc – are ₹1,00,000 in areas under municipal corporation, ₹75,000 for municipality areas and ₹50,000 for other places. Similarly, licenses can also be availed on a daily basis with ₹11,000/day in areas under municipal corporation, ₹7,500 for municipality and ₹5,000/day for other places.

Notably, these licenses are also required to serve liquor to guests in event organised in non-commercial places including household parties, functions etc. Persons belonging to areas under the municipal corporation need to pay ₹11,000 for one time possession of the license. Similarly for events organised in municipality areas, license worth ₹7,500 will be required for one time supply of liquor and ₹5,000 for license in other places.

The government notice outlined that a no objection certificate is required from the commissioner of police in corporations and superintendent of police in districts to obtain the special license. “The licensee shall obtain his supplies from the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited Wholesale Depot nearest to the place of events or from such other source as the deputy commissioner/assistant commissioner (excise) may appoint or approve, subject to such conditions as he may stipulate and as per the quantity of the supplies approved by the deputy commissioner/assistant commissioner (excise),” the notice said.

The application for the special license must be made online a week prior to the event, the statement further said, adding that serving liquor may be allowed in pegs or bottles.

