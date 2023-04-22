Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Excise dept to issue MRP list with liquor permit for pvt events, says Harpal Singh Cheema

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 22, 2023 02:26 AM IST

The excise department in Punjab, India has started issuing a list of maximum retail prices for liquor along with permits for private functions to prevent people being ripped off by the "liquor mafia". The permits only allow the applicant to serve liquor to private guests, and no quantity can be sold to anyone for consideration. Finance, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the measure would encourage people to buy liquor from licensed shops and discourage illegal trade.

Finance, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday said the excise department has taken an initiative of issuing a list of maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor along with a liquor permit for wedding/private functions to save people from any loot at the hands of liquor mafia.

Finance, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema (HT File Photo)
Cheema said the department has been issuing a permit on the name of the person concerned mentioning the quality and quantity of liquor, and date and place of the function and liquor can be purchased from any vend in the district. “The applicant for such a permit is only authorised to serve liquor to private guests (on invitation only) and no quantity of liquor shall be sold to anyone for any consideration,” he said, in a statement here.

The finance minister said the measure would not only facilitate private individuals to purchase liquor for their private functions at reasonable prices but also ensure purchase of liquor from licenced liquor shops only. He said the initiative was aimed at discouraging illegal liquor trade, besides saving people from any kind of loot.

