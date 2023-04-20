Pune state excise department tightens noose around violators

The Pune state excise department’s enforcement of the law against violators increased by 22% in the fiscal year 2022-23 as compared to the previous year. The department has implemented stringent steps to prevent unlawful activity and assure adherence to laws related to alcohol consumption and sale. According to state excise department data, a total of 2,658 cases were registered in 2022-2023, compared to 2,169 cases in 2021-22. These cases include instances of illegal sale, transport, and consumption of alcohol, as well as possession of spurious liquor and other related offences. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The number of arrests also increased by 720. At least 2,947 people were arrested in 2022-23, compared to 2,227 in 2021-22.

CB Rajput, superintendent of state excise Pune division, has attributed the increase in action to its proactive approach in conducting raids and inspections and monitoring the activities of liquor traders and sellers. “Additionally, the department has also conducted awareness campaigns and sensitization programmes to educate the public on the dangers of alcohol abuse and the importance of adhering to legal norms,” he said.

As far as illegal transportation of liquor from Goa is concerned in 2022-23, at least 21 cases were filed and 42 accused were arrested and material worth ₹86,445,169 was seized. In 2021-22, four such cases were registered and five accused were arrested and material worth ₹1,04,41,080 was seized.

Rajput said, there has been a significant increase in revenue this year compared to the previous year. “Pune division collected ₹369.82 crore more revenue this year, bringing the total revenue to ₹2,224.82 crore in the financial year 2022-23, compared to the revenue of ₹1,855.82 crore in 2021-22.

Sales of country liquor, beer, and wine in Pune district have shown an upward trend in the fiscal year 2022-23, surpassing the sales figures recorded in the previous year, 2021-22. The sales of country liquor have increased by 15 per cent, Indian-made foreign liquor by 23 per cent, beer by 51 per cent, and wine by 31 per cent.

Contact details

People can call the toll-free number 18002339999 and telephone number 020-26058633 if they have any information about illegal liquor production, transportation, and sale.