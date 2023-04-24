LIVE: Minor girl raped, murdered in UP's Bulandshahr, 'neighbour' arrested
-
Apr 24, 2023 07:04 AM IST
Earthquake of 7.2 magnitude hits near Kermadec Islands in New Zealand
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 occurred at 06:11 am IST near Kermadec Islands, New Zealand: National Center for Seismology
-
Apr 24, 2023 06:44 AM IST
Nitish Kumar to meet Mamata Banerjee today
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee today in a bid to talk about uniting the Opposition forces against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
-
Apr 24, 2023 06:02 AM IST
Minor girl raped, murdered in UP's Bulandshahr
A minor girl was raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. Police in its statement said that the accused was a drug addict and neighbour of the victim.