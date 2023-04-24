Home / India News / LIVE: Minor girl raped, murdered in UP's Bulandshahr, 'neighbour' arrested
Live

LIVE: Minor girl raped, murdered in UP's Bulandshahr, 'neighbour' arrested

india news
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 07:04 AM IST

Breaking news live updates April 24, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 24, 2023 07:04 AM IST

    Earthquake of 7.2 magnitude hits near Kermadec Islands in New Zealand

    An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 occurred at 06:11 am IST near Kermadec Islands, New Zealand: National Center for Seismology

  • Apr 24, 2023 06:44 AM IST

    Nitish Kumar to meet Mamata Banerjee today

    Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee today in a bid to talk about uniting the Opposition forces against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

  • Apr 24, 2023 06:02 AM IST

    Minor girl raped, murdered in UP's Bulandshahr

    A minor girl was raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.  Police in its statement said that the accused was a drug addict and neighbour of the victim.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Owaisi vs Amit Shah on quota for Muslims: ‘Khaali khattey dialog’aan maarte’

india news
Published on Apr 24, 2023 06:38 AM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah alleged connivance between AIMIM chief Asadusddin Owaisi and Telangana chief minister KCR.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and Union home minister Amit Shah.(PTI)
ByKunal Gaurav

LIVE: Minor girl raped, murdered in UP's Bulandshahr, 'neighbour' arrested

india news
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 06:44 AM IST

Breaking news live updates April 24, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

'Will send all firangi to Bangladesh in 2024': Union minster in Bihar

india news
Published on Apr 24, 2023 02:22 AM IST

In 2024, we will make run away from Nepal's border and bring BJP's rule to Bihar," Ashwini Choubey said at an event in Patna.

Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey. (HT archive)
ANI |

BJP team meets Tamil Nadu governor seeking probe into minister’s clip

india news
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 12:46 AM IST

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu on Sunday demanded an independent probe into a purported audio clip which they accuse is the voice of the state finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

TN opposition parties demand independent probe into minister’s audio clip case. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent

Intel from informants, arrests of keys aides help police arrest Amritpal

india news
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 01:18 AM IST

After Amritpal’s arrest, investigators are piecing together the full sequence of events since he managed to evade the police on March 18.

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh being brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam on Sunday. (PTI)
ByRavinder Vasudeva

New Parivesh portal will put project proposals’ details, clearances in public domain, clarifies Centre

india news
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 12:43 AM IST

The new Parivesh portal of the environment ministry will be compliant with India’s transparency law and put in the public domain details of project proposals, and environment and forest clearances after it undergoes a revamp, the ministry has clarified without providing a timeline

The new Parivesh website will be aligned with the RTI Act, the environment ministry said in an email in response to queries by HT. (PTI)
ByJayashree Nandi

Bar council urges Supreme Court not to hear same-sex marriage case

india news
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 03:36 AM IST

Bar councils with BCI, the apex lawyers’ body expressed its “great anxiety and serious concern” over the Supreme Court’s ongoing hearing on same-sex marriage.

The bench is expected to hold the next hearing in the matter on April 25.
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Stuck without food, water: Wife of Kerala man killed in Sudan seeks MEA help

india news
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 03:36 AM IST

In tears, Saibella Augustine made a desperate plea to the external affairs ministry and embassy officials to save them.

Albert’s wife seeks help from government of India. (Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

We are relieved to know about his whereabouts: Amritpal’s family

india news
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 12:35 AM IST

Tarsem Singh, the father of Amritpal Singh, said he was concerned about his son’s Sikh identity amid reports about his changed appearance

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh being brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail following his arrest from Punjab's Moga, in Dibrugarh on Sunday. (PTI)
BySurjit Singh

Amritpal’s arrest puts spotlight back on Bhindranwale’s village

india news
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 01:34 AM IST

Rode village holds a strong significance for Sikh radicals as it is the birthplace of slain pro-Khalistan ideologue Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale

Sikh separatist leader and head of Waris Punjab De, or Punjab's Heirs, Amritpal Singh, canter in yellow turban outside a house with his supporters.(AP)
ByParteek Singh Mahal

In Dibrugarh jail, Amritpal lodged in solitary cell, away from 9 aides

india news
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 03:36 AM IST

Of around 420 inmates in the jail, only 10 prisoners, including Amritpal Singh, are the only ones booked under the NSA, the official said

Amritpal Singh, a pro-Khalistan leader was arrested on Sunday (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)
ByPrawesh Lama, Utpal Parashar

Patrolling up in Jammu after Poonch terror attack

india news
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 12:32 AM IST

Although the National Investigation Agency(NIA) has taken over the probe over the incident, CRPF personnel are conducting security checks in different parts of the two districts along with local police and the army.

On Thursday, terrorists ambushed an army truck in Bhatta Durrian in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district by taking advantage of heavy rain and low visibility. (PTI)
ByPrawesh Lama

Uday, cheetah brought from South Africa, dies; 2nd in a month

india news
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 01:57 AM IST

Uday was translocated to India from Waterberg Biosphere of South Africa on February 18.

Officials said that Uday died during treatment around 4pm and the cause of death would be clear after the autopsy. (HT)
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal

IAF aircraft, navy ship positioned for Sudan evacuation, says MEA

india news
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 12:27 AM IST

Apart from the Sudanese authorities, the foreign ministry and the Indian embassy in Sudan are in regular touch with the United Nations, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and the US, among others.

There are about 2,800 Indian nationals in Sudan, according to the website of the Indian embassy in Khartoum. (AFP)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

11 convicted in Cosmos Bank cyberattack case

india news
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 12:25 AM IST

The court of judicial magistrate (first class) Akshi Jain convicted the 11 accused and sentenced them to different periods of imprisonment along with fines of varying amounts.

On August 14, 2018, Cosmos Cooperative Bank reported a hack stating that unidentified attackers had siphoned off <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94.42 crore through ATMs and online transfers. (HT Photo)
ByNadeem Inamdar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out