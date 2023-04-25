LIVE: Iranian defence minister to participate in SCO meet
Tue, 25 Apr 2023 06:45 AM
EAM S Jaishankar pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Cinco de Mayo Square in Panama city
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Cinco de Mayo Square in Panama city.
"Pleased to meet those working for the National Civil Protection System and Indian community members. They are the living bridge between our nations," tweeted EAM.
Tue, 25 Apr 2023 05:43 AM
Iranian defence minister to attend SCO meet
Iranina defence minister Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani is all set to visit India to attend the SCO defence ministers' meeting, which is planned to be held in the ensuing week. Iran's ambassador to India Iraj Elahi said, “I re-emphasise the message of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran which is peace, friendship and cooperation based on mutual respect.”