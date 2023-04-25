Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIVE: Iranian defence minister to participate in SCO meet
Live

LIVE: Iranian defence minister to participate in SCO meet

india news
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 06:45 AM IST

  Breaking news highlights April 25, 2023:

ByHT News Desk

  • Tue, 25 Apr 2023 06:45 AM

    EAM S Jaishankar pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Cinco de Mayo Square in Panama city

    External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Cinco de Mayo Square in Panama city.

    "Pleased to meet those working for the National Civil Protection System and Indian community members. They are the living bridge between our nations," tweeted EAM.

  • Tue, 25 Apr 2023 05:43 AM

    Iranian defence minister to attend SCO meet

    Iranina defence minister Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani is all set to visit India to attend the SCO defence ministers' meeting, which is planned to be held in the ensuing week. Iran's ambassador to India Iraj Elahi said, “I re-emphasise the message of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran which is peace, friendship and cooperation based on mutual respect.”

