India reports dip in daily Covid cases, 6,934 new infections in a day

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2023 10:34 AM IST

India reported 6,934 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, marking a dip for second consecutive day this week. The active Covid cases stood at 6,3380 with a total of 4,43,11,078 recoveries. According to the advisory by Union health ministry, a total of 24 deaths have been recorded since the last report.

Similarly, there was a relative decline in daily Covid numbers on Monday as the country recorded 7,187 fresh cases. A total of 16 deaths recorded yesterday and the active cases stood at 65,683.

