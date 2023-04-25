India reports dip in daily Covid cases, 6,934 new infections in a day
Apr 25, 2023 10:34 AM IST
India reports dip in daily Covid cases, 6,934 new infections in a day
India reported 6,934 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, marking a dip for second consecutive day this week. The active Covid cases stood at 6,3380 with a total of 4,43,11,078 recoveries. According to the advisory by Union health ministry, a total of 24 deaths have been recorded since the last report.
Similarly, there was a relative decline in daily Covid numbers on Monday as the country recorded 7,187 fresh cases. A total of 16 deaths recorded yesterday and the active cases stood at 65,683.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times